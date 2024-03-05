Somewhere to discover: Restaurant opens in repurposed warehouse

SOMEWHERE in EKA Tianwu Creative Park is the latest project from veteran restaurateur and chef Craig Willis, and sister to the popular SOMETHING dining & bar on Wukang Road.

Courtesy of SOMEWHERE

A repurposed warehouse is the setting for one of Shanghai's coolest restaurants – SOMEWHERE kitchen, sister to the popular SOMETHING dining & bar on trendy Wukang Road.

SOMEWHERE is the latest project from veteran restaurateur and chef Craig Willis that recently opened its door in EKA Tianwu Creative Park, a factory turned art and lifestyle hub in Jinqiao, Pudong New Area. The photogenic park features the revitalized industrial buildings of the Shanghai Navigation Instrument Factory.

If SOMETHING's plants-filled lofty setting has ever left you in awe, SOMEWHERE promises to captivate with its resemblance to a dramatic botanical glasshouse.

Courtesy of SOMEWHERE

The spacious restaurant is in a 6-meter-high plant-filled steel and glass cathedral. Against a light-filled industrial setting, eclectic chairs, well-worn carpets, vintage objects, hanging plants, and family holiday photos are mixed well to create a cool yet homey vibe.

Shanghai offers diners a near-endless choice of options to choose from but not many venues stand the test of the time. Willis's expertise and creativity have been constantly appreciated by his old customers and new guests, from his namesake restaurant Mr Willis, to Henkes and Something. This time, the Australian chef extended his personal stamp a bit further with the opening of SOMEWHERE in Pudong.

The menu features a seasonally-evolving selection of umami-packed plates with a contemporary culinary aesthetic. Its open-kitchen concept allows customers to peer into the process of cooking and plating.

Yang Di

Yang Di

One can start with mini hotdogs, generously topped with pickles and onions, then drizzled with layers of mustard, ketchup, and remoulade for a burst of flavors, or fried chicken bites with house ranch dressing.

The king crab salad is excellent and comes with an exquisite medley of fresh leaves and herbs that retain their natural flavors. The combination of delicately sweetness from the king crab meat and the natural herbaceous essence creates a harmonious symphony of flavors that tantalizes the palate.

Yang Di

Yang Di

For mains, grilled turbot makes a memorable centerpiece. Its succulent, tender meat brings delight with every bite, releasing gelatin-rich juices that intermingle with the accompanying dressing. The taste of the fish is further enhanced by the aromatic infusion of coriander, fennel, vine tomatoes, and clams.

Equally enticing is the dry aged pigeon, adorned with raisins, radicchio and balsamic. The flavorful meat is elevated by the sweet notes of raisins and the slight bitterness of radicchio.

Yang Di

Desserts include a tempting honeycomb smash with honey ice cream and milk jelly. Eve's flourless chocolate soufflé with whisky cream also is a timeless sweet ending that never fails to enchant.

SOMEWHERE has a laid-back, relaxed quality where the food is prepared with a lot of heart. It is a sanctuary in this bustling city.

Info

Opening hours: 10am-10pm

Tel: 150-0182-7079

Venue: Bldg 9, EKA.Tianwu Creative Park

Address: 535 Jinqiao Rd 金桥路535号





