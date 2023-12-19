Will American candies satisfy Chinese taste buds?
Today, Alex brought some candies from the US that he had when he was a kid, such as Nerds, Twizzlers, and Sour Punch sticks. He asked his Chinese colleagues to try them. Will these nostalgic snacks satisfy their Chinese taste buds?
