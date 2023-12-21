Feature / Taste

Winter wonderland of flavors warms the heart of Shanghai

Wang Xiao
In the heart of Shanghai's bustling streets, where the clash of traditional Chinese flavors meets the influence of international innovation, a winter culinary adventure unfolds.
In the heart of Shanghai's bustling streets, where the clash of traditional Chinese flavors meets the influence of international innovation, a winter culinary adventure unfolds. The enchanting array of limited winter drinks and desserts beckons, promising a taste tour that captures the unique charm of this vibrant city.

Pie Bird

At Pie Bird, hailed as the epitome of Shanghai Americana, the seasonal masterpiece, Osmanthus and Chestnut Pie, takes center stage. In the crisp weather, it becomes a ritual – savoring the sweet warmth of hot sugar-stirred cream and osmanthus, complemented by the dense, fragrant layers of chestnuts in the pie.

Osmanthus and chestnut pie is a seasonal treat.



LELECHA

Lelecha, a newcomer in Shanghai's tea scene since December 2016, unfolds a winter narrative with its innovative beverages. The "Around the Chestnut" series unveils two captivating concoctions – Fried Chestnuts in Sugar Milk Tea, and Double-Fried Chestnuts in Sugar Milk Tea. A visual and textural delight, these drinks showcase layers of roasted chestnut puree, oolong tea, and a tantalizing cheese crown adorned with crushed chestnuts.

Chestnuts-themed beverage are set to warm at Lelecha.

M Stand

M Stand, a coffee haven established in 2017, takes an unconventional route with the trending roasted oranges. This winter, the Orange Creme Latte and Orange Creme Dirty emerge as the protagonists – are all the rage. A sip of these beverages reveals the nuanced blend of rich, nutty Italian concentrate with the vibrant flavors of iced milk, hot concentrate, and tangerine creme sugar. And for coffee enthusiasts, a chance to win a pet scarf awaits with the purchase of two cups – a unique touch in this dynamic coffee space.

FLUFFY. LFB

Fluffy.LFB, an embodiment of living aesthetics in ice cream, unveils "Love in Winter." This hazelnut-flavored delight, crowned with a whole nut, sits atop a crispy bowl. The experience is finished off perfectly with "Mun's Handmade Hot Chocolate," a companion that balances the chill of the ice cream with a warm, not overly bitter, 78 percent dark chocolate mix.

BOBAC

BOBAC, known for its cozy ambiance, introduces an aromatic Cinnamon Latte. With a caramel-infused top and a cinnamon stick roasted over an open flame, this coffee exudes a sweet fragrance, making it an exquisite choice for a winter day.

LUNEURS

Luneurs, a French-style bakery in Shanghai, sets the stage for winter with its "Classic Cinnamon Roll" bread and Pumpkin Velvet Latte. The former, a small toast-shaped dough filled with cinnamon, nuts, and sugar, is a delightful twist. The latter, a sweet fusion of pumpkin, oat milk and coffee, offers a warm embrace for pumpkin aficionados.

Classic Cinnamon Roll

Pumpkin Velvet Latte

Fuel Espresso

Fuel Espresso, originating from Hong Kong, takes an unexpected turn with a chocolate-flavored hot drink that has earned accolades from customers. Amidst a retro bistro ambiance, this hot chocolate proves to be a comforting departure from the usual coffee offerings.

A chocolate-flavored hot drink offers a warm embrace.

Popeyes

Popeyes, an American fried chicken brand in Shanghai, introduces a winter-themed Cheese and Pumpkin Steamed Warm Shake.

A blend of cheese, pumpkin, and milk, topped with cream and dried pumpkin, the shake offers a unique savory-sweet experience. The Warm Pear Soup Milkshake, featuring pear soup, milk, cream, and dried pears and dates, adds a delightful touch to the winter menu.

The Warm Pear Soup Milkshake is on offer at Popeyes.

HiHi Crepe

In the artistic realm of HiHi Crepe, the capybara takes center stage as the new favorite animal. Shaped into cakes flavored with chocolate cream and chocolate cake, and adorned with orange zest, these capybara-themed delights offer a fluffy and fragrant experience.

Paper Stone Bakery

Paper Stone Bakery, a proponent of the "Bread is Life" culture, introduces Chocolate Hazelnut Elk Bread and Super Cute Snowman Bread. The former, shaped like an elk and filled with chocolate and hazelnut, topped with crunchy chocolate, adds a whimsical touch. The latter, creamy and adorned with unique snowman expressions, brings both charm and deliciousness to the bakery's offerings.

Source: City News Service   Editor: Fu Rong
