New gallery showcases art from home and abroad

An art gallery painted with chic black, white and red colors recently opened in Songjiang District's Tames Town.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

The Young Museum, occupying a core location in Tames Town, contains an exhibition area of three floors with six exhibition halls. Its floor area is a total of about 2,000 square meters. Surrounding the gallery is a 1,000-square-meter sculpture park.

"The beautiful scenery of Tames Town is the major reason why we chose to open our museum here. The Young Museum was renovated from an old building. In our design, we tried our best to maintain the original building's facade and inner structure," said Hui Shuwen, the museum's curator.

The art gallery is a public culture service platform that functions as an exhibition area and a collection, research, public education and international exchange center.

Its latest exhibition featured paintings, a video installation, sculptures and manuscripts by artist Yang Xianyong.

The museum will continue to present works by domestic and international artists, and all exhibitions are free of charge.





Young Museum

Address: Tames Town, Songjiang District

Admission: Free