﻿
Feature / Travel

Alex explores flavors of Liuzhou: Will 'luosifen' satisfy his taste buds?

﻿
Hu Jun
﻿ Dai Qian
﻿ Zhou Shengjie
﻿ Alexander Bushroe
﻿ Zhong Youyang
﻿ Yang Run
Hu Jun Dai Qian Zhou Shengjie Alexander Bushroe Zhong Youyang Yang Run
  16:58 UTC+8, 2023-09-19       0
This time, Alex visited a night market in Liuzhou of Guangxi to indulge in some local snacks. .
﻿
Hu Jun
﻿ Dai Qian
﻿ Zhou Shengjie
﻿ Alexander Bushroe
﻿ Zhong Youyang
﻿ Yang Run
Hu Jun Dai Qian Zhou Shengjie Alexander Bushroe Zhong Youyang Yang Run
  16:58 UTC+8, 2023-09-19       0

Shot by Zhou Shengjie, Hu Jun, Dai Qian. Edited by Zhong Youyang, Yang Run. Reported by Alexander Bushroe.

This time, Alex visited Liuzhou in Guangxi to indulge in some local snacks. The most renowned delicacy in Liuzhou is "luosifen (river snails rice noodles)," though it's not everyone's cup of tea due to its complex and robust flavor. Let's see how much Alex relishes the food there!

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     