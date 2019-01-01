Alex explores flavors of Liuzhou: Will 'luosifen' satisfy his taste buds?
This time, Alex visited a night market in Liuzhou of Guangxi to indulge in some local snacks.
This time, Alex visited Liuzhou in Guangxi to indulge in some local snacks. The most renowned delicacy in Liuzhou is "luosifen (river snails rice noodles)," though it's not everyone's cup of tea due to its complex and robust flavor. Let's see how much Alex relishes the food there!
Source: SHINE Editor: Chen Jie
