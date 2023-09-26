﻿
Feature / Travel

Butterflies find their wings at Shanghai Zoo

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:52 UTC+8, 2023-09-26       0
A butterfly exhibition will open to the public on Wednesday, with about 20 species of butterfly on display, featuring a month-long series of science popularization events.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:52 UTC+8, 2023-09-26       0
Butterflies find their wings at Shanghai Zoo
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Butterflies linger on flowers at the Shanghai Zoo

Butterflies find their wings at Shanghai Zoo
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A butterfly and a turtle.

A butterfly exhibition will open to the public on Wednesday at the Shanghai Zoo in Changning District, featuring a monthlong series of science promotion events.

About 20 species of butterflies will be on display.

Visitors will encounter a variety of beautiful butterflies in brilliant colors, such as the red admiral butterfly, and the laminated common bluebottle butterfly with colored patches.

They can observe the process of metamorphosis in which larva becomes first a pupa and then a butterfly, with many chrysalis of different species on tree trunks.

An outdoor garden of butterflies indigenous to Shanghai has been created as part of the exhibition.

Other activities such as butterfly releases, lectures and DIY activities will also be held to enrich visitor experiences.

The zoo said it would reach out to communities in Changning to conduct butterfly-related science promotion activities and raise awareness of nature protection.

Butterflies find their wings at Shanghai Zoo
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A chrysalis that will metamophose into a butterfly.

Butterflies find their wings at Shanghai Zoo
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A butterfly is attracted to fruit.

If you go:

Date: 8am-5pm, through October 22

Venue: Shanghai Zoo 上海动物园

Address: 2381 Hongqiao Road, Changning District 上海市长宁区虹桥路2381号

Admission: 40 yuan

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Changning
Hongqiao
Shanghai Zoo
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     