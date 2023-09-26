Butterflies find their wings at Shanghai Zoo

A butterfly exhibition will open to the public on Wednesday, with about 20 species of butterfly on display, featuring a month-long series of science popularization events.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A butterfly exhibition will open to the public on Wednesday at the Shanghai Zoo in Changning District, featuring a monthlong series of science promotion events.

About 20 species of butterflies will be on display.

Visitors will encounter a variety of beautiful butterflies in brilliant colors, such as the red admiral butterfly, and the laminated common bluebottle butterfly with colored patches.

They can observe the process of metamorphosis in which larva becomes first a pupa and then a butterfly, with many chrysalis of different species on tree trunks.

An outdoor garden of butterflies indigenous to Shanghai has been created as part of the exhibition.

Other activities such as butterfly releases, lectures and DIY activities will also be held to enrich visitor experiences.

The zoo said it would reach out to communities in Changning to conduct butterfly-related science promotion activities and raise awareness of nature protection.

If you go:

Date: 8am-5pm, through October 22

Venue: Shanghai Zoo 上海动物园

Address: 2381 Hongqiao Road, Changning District 上海市长宁区虹桥路2381号

Admission: 40 yuan