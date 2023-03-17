﻿
Feature / Travel

Explore tulips in full bloom across Shanghai

Spring is here, and the tulips are in full bloom. Colorful floral displays are giving the city a unique seasonal atmosphere.
Spring is here, and the flowers are blooming. Among them are seasonal tulips, draped in a variety of colors. Let's explore some of Shanghai's best spots to enjoy these floral displays, from the parks to the streets.

Explore tulips in full bloom across Shanghai
Yan Jingyang / SHINE

Nanyuan Binjiang Park

Nanyuan Binjiang Park boasts an incredible 80,000 tulips, carpeting the park in hues of red, yellow and purple. The area extends around 200 meters inland from the Huangpu River with a panoramic view of the Lupu Bridge. There's a nice lake area and plenty of pathways through a lush, green urban forest. There usually aren't too many people, and the park tends to be pretty quiet.

It's around 1 kilometers south of the Luban Road Station of Metro Line 4. You can also walk along the Huangpu River from Binjiang Avenue in Xuhui District. There might be crowds on the weekend, so it's best to go during the weekdays.

Explore tulips in full bloom across Shanghai
Li Fei / SHINE

A total of 80,000 tulips bloom in a colorful display at Nanyuan Binjiang Park.

Explore tulips in full bloom across Shanghai
Ma Xuefeng / SHINE

Nanyuan Binjiang Park is a great place to snap a picture with some tulips.

Address: 800 Longhua Rd E., Huangpu District

How to get there: 1km south from the Luban Road Station of Metro Line 4 or 1km west from the World Expo Museum Station of Metro Line 13

Xujiahui Park

Next to the Xujiahui CBD, the tulips in Xujiahui Park remind me of a fairytale garden. A little rabbit statue, a sparking rainbow bridge, and black swans stand out against the colorful flowers.

There are three main tulip attractions in the park, a small garden in the shape of a four-leaf clover, a huge area under the glass bridge, and a number of tulips in front of the 102-year-old red villa, which once housed the Pathe Record studio, the birthplace of China's recording industry. There's a lot to explore inside.

Explore tulips in full bloom across Shanghai
Yan Jingyang / SHINE

Bunny statues stand in the tulip garden of Xujiahui Park.

Address: 889 Zhaojiabang Rd, Xuhui District

How to get there: Exit 14, Xujiahui Station of Metro Line 1

Explore tulips in full bloom across Shanghai
Yan Jingyang / SHINE

Tulip garden in the shape of a four-leaf clover

Zhongshan Park

As one of the most historic parks in Shanghai, Zhongshan Park was originally named Jessfield Park in 1914, and renamed Zhongshan Park in 1941 in memory of revolutionary Dr Sun Yat-sen.

It's easy to get there, just take Exit 7 of the Zhongshan Park Station of Metro Line 2. The tulips are blooming around the grand lawn in the center of the park with an intricate garden design, making it the perfect spot for a picture. It's an ideal place for a picnic and frisbee while enjoying the tulips.

Explore tulips in full bloom across Shanghai
Yan Jingyang / SHINE

Tulips in Zhongshan Park are displayed in an intricate garden design.

Explore tulips in full bloom across Shanghai
Yan Jingyang / SHINE

Address: 780 Changning Rd, Changning District

How to get there: Exit 7, Zhongshan Park Station of Metro Line 2

Xiangyang Park

Another downtown spot for tulips is on Huaihai Road M. Facing the IAPM mall, Xiangyang Park is full of tulips in March. With lots of shaded areas along the tree-lined boulevard, it's a nice place for a coffee break, with a stunning view of the tulips. The park is open 24 hours.

Explore tulips in full bloom across Shanghai
Yan Jingyang / SHINE

Tulips are blooming along Huaihai Road M.

Explore tulips in full bloom across Shanghai
Yan Jingyang / SHINE

Xiangyang Park is an ideal place for a coffee break with tulips.

Address: 1008 Huaihai Rd M., Xuhui District

How to get there: Exit 10, Shannxi Road S. Station of Metro Line 10 or 12

Jing'an Sculpture Park

The Jing'an Sculpture Park is famous for its annual tulip displays set against sculptures designed by renowned artists.

Various types of tulips and cherry blossoms are ready to bloom. It's a great destination for a lunch walk if you're working near Nanjing Road W. A highlight is the new Karakril tulips, blooming in yellow with frilly edges. A cute cat always pops up in the tulips, making itself a star in the park.

Explore tulips in full bloom across Shanghai
Li Fei / SHINE
Explore tulips in full bloom across Shanghai
Li Fei / SHINE

Tulips against sculptures designed by renowned artists

Explore tulips in full bloom across Shanghai
Li Fei / SHINE

The unique type of Karakril tulips

Address: 128 Shimen No. 2 Rd, Jing'an District

How to get there: Exit 1, Shanghai Natural History Museum Station of Metro Line 13

Shanghai Exhibition Center

One of the most famous roadside tulip landmarks in the city is the Shanghai Exhibition Center. It's a great sight with red and pink flowers blooming in front of the historic exhibition center on Nanjing Road W.

Explore tulips in full bloom across Shanghai
Li Fei / SHINE

Address: 1333 Nanjing Rd W., Jing'an District

How to get there: Exit 6, Jing'an Temple Station of Metro Line 2 or 7

