Hunt the dragon as you experience New Year magic at Shanghai Disney

Searching for Mushu, star of animated feature "Mulan," is just one of the delights in store for visitors to Shanghai Disney Resort as it continues to celebrate the arrival of 2024.

The Year of the Dragon celebrations of Shanghai Disney Resort are gearing up through February 24. From Chinese-style performances to Year of the Dragon themed delicacies and limited collections, there's so much to explore.

The entire park is adorned with festive decorations, immersing you in the lively atmosphere of the Spring Festival. And don't forget to say hello to the adorable popular character Mushu the dragon — it's a must-see!

Yan Jingyang / SHINE

Don't miss out on the 2024 Spring Festival lucky bag, filled with surprises waiting to be uncovered. Join me for a fun game of spotting the dragon around Shanghai Disneyland — can you find them all?

Join Fiona for an unforgettable Chinese New Year celebration at Disney, where magic meets tradition.



Spring Festival celebration



Date: Through February 24

Venue: Shanghai Disney Resort

Address: 310 Huangzhao Rd, Pudong New Area

浦东新区黄赵路310号

