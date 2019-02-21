Feature / Travel

Hunt the dragon as you experience New Year magic at Shanghai Disney

Li Fei
Li Fei
  09:53 UTC+8, 2024-01-20       0
Searching for Mushu, star of animated feature "Mulan," is just one of the delights in store for visitors to Shanghai Disney Resort as it continues to celebrate the arrival of 2024.
Li Fei
Li Fei
  09:53 UTC+8, 2024-01-20       0

Shot by Yan Jingyang, Yu Wenhao. Edited by Yan Jingyang. Reported by Li Fei. Subtitles by Wang Xinzhou.

The Year of the Dragon celebrations of Shanghai Disney Resort are gearing up through February 24. From Chinese-style performances to Year of the Dragon themed delicacies and limited collections, there's so much to explore.

The entire park is adorned with festive decorations, immersing you in the lively atmosphere of the Spring Festival. And don't forget to say hello to the adorable popular character Mushu the dragon — it's a must-see!

Hunt the dragon as you experience New Year magic at Shanghai Disney
Yan Jingyang / SHINE

Mushu, the fun-loving dragon from the animated feature "Mulan"

Hunt the dragon as you experience New Year magic at Shanghai Disney
Yan Jingyang / SHINE

Fiona dressed as Mulan at Shanghai Disney

Don't miss out on the 2024 Spring Festival lucky bag, filled with surprises waiting to be uncovered. Join me for a fun game of spotting the dragon around Shanghai Disneyland — can you find them all?

Join Fiona for an unforgettable Chinese New Year celebration at Disney, where magic meets tradition.

Spring Festival celebration

Date: Through February 24

Venue: Shanghai Disney Resort

Address: 310 Huangzhao Rd, Pudong New Area

浦东新区黄赵路310号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Pudong New Area
Shanghai Disneyland
Pudong
Shanghai Disney
Disney
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     