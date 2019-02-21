Hunt the dragon as you experience New Year magic at Shanghai Disney
The Year of the Dragon celebrations of Shanghai Disney Resort are gearing up through February 24. From Chinese-style performances to Year of the Dragon themed delicacies and limited collections, there's so much to explore.
The entire park is adorned with festive decorations, immersing you in the lively atmosphere of the Spring Festival. And don't forget to say hello to the adorable popular character Mushu the dragon — it's a must-see!
Don't miss out on the 2024 Spring Festival lucky bag, filled with surprises waiting to be uncovered. Join me for a fun game of spotting the dragon around Shanghai Disneyland — can you find them all?
Join Fiona for an unforgettable Chinese New Year celebration at Disney, where magic meets tradition.
Spring Festival celebration
Date: Through February 24
Venue: Shanghai Disney Resort
Address: 310 Huangzhao Rd, Pudong New Area
浦东新区黄赵路310号