Villages stand out for integrating natural and cultural development

Zhejiang government announced its top examples of integrated natural protection with cultural development in 2023, to provide models for achieving ecological harmony in the province.

Hangzhou's five villages, with its lush forest and centuries-old cultural heritage, have been included on the list. Shanghai Daily took a look at three of them. Before they rise to fame and are swarmed with tourists, take advantage of the approaching Chinese New Year holidays to explore these villages with family and friends.

Jiangjia Village 姜家村

Jiangjia Village, with forests that cover more than 85 percent of the land area, has always been a popular getaway for locals. It is considered at the forefront of both ecological and economic development by virtue of its exceptional natural conditions.

The village is nestled at the southern edge of the Thousand Islands Lake. It had been relocated from the submerged Lion Town, a vital stop along the ancient Hangzhou-Huizhou path used by streams of merchants.

Most of the buildings in the submerged Lion Town, dating back to the Eastern Han Dynasty (AD 25-220), were built in the Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1911) dynasties. When Xin'anjiang Reservoir started operating in the 1960s, the town was submerged under the lake.

Today, known as the "underwater palace," the town remains intact under a few meters of water but diving in the area is prohibited due to archeological protection. Local government has spent billions of yuan reproducing some of the ancient town on dry land.

Yanzhou Ancient Town 严州古城

Yanzhou Prefecture, what is now Chun'an, Jiande and Tonglu counties and part of Anhui Province, could date back more than 1,700 years. The core of the prefecture, Yanzhou City, is located in present-day Jiande County of Hangzhou.

Yanzhou is believed to be one of the most well-preserved ancient cities in the lower reaches of the Yangtze River. The original layout, city walls, archways and stone-paved streets have been kept the same as they were centuries ago.

The wooden and stone sculptures on these buildings evidence the top-notch craftsmanship and prosperity of ancient times.

Old pavilions, folk houses, temples, and former residences of local notables have been given makeovers to reinvigorate the ancient town. Time-honored brands and outlets have been rejuvenated to attract younger visitors.

The renowned Thousand Islands Lake once belonged to Yanzhou Prefecture. The Xin'anjiang Dam, which is used to generate electricity, created a reservoir that turned thousands of hilltops into islands, and formed the present-day Thousand Islands Lake.

Local authorities encourage villagers to take advantage of the geography and cultural heritage to run guesthouses. Travelers who prefer to indulge in cultural, historical and natural splendor are recommended to lodge in the family-run guesthouses rather than hotels.

Siling Village 四岭村

The village is situated at Hangzhou's Yuhang District and boasts around 200 hectares of terraced tea fields and 1,466 hectares of forests.

Siling literally means "four ridges" in Chinese, and the area features idyllic landscapes filled with lush vegetation, tea fields, gullies, and hills. It is a mountainous landscape with dotted hamlets, farms and orchards.

The vegetation cover of the village is 95 percent, and therefore summer temperatures are usually several degrees lower than in the concrete jungle. The cooler environment makes it a popular getaway in summer.

After years of development, the village has developed a leisure tourism industry. Family-run eateries serve great meals. Local produce such as chicken, lettuce, bamboo, frog and fish dishes are popular among tourists. They can even pick their own vegetables and catch fish – activities that are appealing to people living in cities.

The seasonal weather conditions make it an ideal place to grow strawberries in the winter and grapes in the summer.

Now is the prime time for strawberry picking. Some plantations offer free entry, charging them only for the fruit they take with them. Visitors can get a glimpse of rural farming life here.