Feature / Travel

Celebrate Jiangnan flavor this New Year's holiday

Hu Min
Hu Min
  12:33 UTC+8, 2023-12-30       0
A New Year's concert on Friday night heralded the start of plenty of celebratory activities across Qingpu District amid a rich festive atmosphere.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  12:33 UTC+8, 2023-12-30       0
Celebrate Jiangnan flavor this New Year's holiday
Ti Gong

An East-meet-West approach at the concert

Celebrate Jiangnan flavor this New Year's holiday
Ti Gong

Soaring voices

A New Year's concert on Friday night heralded the start of plenty of celebratory activities across Qingpu District amid a rich festive atmosphere.

The visual and acoustic feast featured various musical performances such as folk, percussion, Peking Opera, and symphony with an East-meet-West approach, bearing people's best wishes for the Year 2024.

During the three-day holiday, plenty of activities are being rolled out across the district, inviting tourists to savor captivating Jiangnan (lower parts of south Yangtze River) flavor.

Panlong Tiandi, a renewal and upgrade of the ancient Panlong Town, features dazzling dragon-shaped lanterns of vibrant colors to mark the Year of the Dragon in 2024. There will also be dragon dances with a blend of light and shadow elements every night throughout the holiday.

The winter-version Panlong Fair gathers more than 40 lifestyle brands with "falling snow" effect simulated.

At Bailian Outlet Plaza in the district, pop-up dances, music shows and interactive activities will run through to the Chinese Lunar New Year in February.

Celebrate Jiangnan flavor this New Year's holiday
Ti Gong

Panlong Tiandi is lit up.

At Qingpu Library, visitors will be invited to create a pot of nianxiaohua (New Year flower) with auspicious meanings of prosperity and richness for the New Year.

The Forest & Mushroom Farm has prepared a winter tour to explore the flavor of the season with strawberry and mushroom picking, local specialty tasting and food classes.

At Oriental Land, a running event will be held on the first day of the New Year, which will end at the "Bee Tower," a giant sports and entertainment complex at the tourist attraction.

Celebrate Jiangnan flavor this New Year's holiday
Ti Gong

Festive flavor at Panlong Tiandi

If you go:

Panlong Tiandi Light and Shadow Dragon Dance

Time: 7:15pm - 7:45pm, December 30 - January 1

Venue: Panlong Tiandi

Address: No.8, Lane 123, Panding Rd 青浦区蟠鼎路123弄8号

Bailian Outlet Plaza

Address: 2888 Huqingping Highway 青浦区沪青平公路2888号

Opening hours: 9am-9:30pm

Oriental Land

Opening hours: 8:30am-4pm

Address: 6888 Huqingping Highway 青浦区沪青平公路6888号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Qingpu Library
Yangtze River
Oriental Land
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     