Celebrate Jiangnan flavor this New Year's holiday

A New Year's concert on Friday night heralded the start of plenty of celebratory activities across Qingpu District amid a rich festive atmosphere.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

The visual and acoustic feast featured various musical performances such as folk, percussion, Peking Opera, and symphony with an East-meet-West approach, bearing people's best wishes for the Year 2024.

During the three-day holiday, plenty of activities are being rolled out across the district, inviting tourists to savor captivating Jiangnan (lower parts of south Yangtze River) flavor.

Panlong Tiandi, a renewal and upgrade of the ancient Panlong Town, features dazzling dragon-shaped lanterns of vibrant colors to mark the Year of the Dragon in 2024. There will also be dragon dances with a blend of light and shadow elements every night throughout the holiday.

The winter-version Panlong Fair gathers more than 40 lifestyle brands with "falling snow" effect simulated.

At Bailian Outlet Plaza in the district, pop-up dances, music shows and interactive activities will run through to the Chinese Lunar New Year in February.

Ti Gong

At Qingpu Library, visitors will be invited to create a pot of nianxiaohua (New Year flower) with auspicious meanings of prosperity and richness for the New Year.

The Forest & Mushroom Farm has prepared a winter tour to explore the flavor of the season with strawberry and mushroom picking, local specialty tasting and food classes.

At Oriental Land, a running event will be held on the first day of the New Year, which will end at the "Bee Tower," a giant sports and entertainment complex at the tourist attraction.

Ti Gong

If you go:

Panlong Tiandi Light and Shadow Dragon Dance

Time: 7:15pm - 7:45pm, December 30 - January 1

Venue: Panlong Tiandi

Address: No.8, Lane 123, Panding Rd 青浦区蟠鼎路123弄8号

Bailian Outlet Plaza





Address: 2888 Huqingping Highway 青浦区沪青平公路2888号

Opening hours: 9am-9:30pm

Oriental Land

Opening hours: 8:30am-4pm

Address: 6888 Huqingping Highway 青浦区沪青平公路6888号