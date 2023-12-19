Wild Shanghai EP10: Living in the mudflat

This time, we explored the western part of Chongming Island, where the Yangtze River estuary is located. During our trip, we encountered a variety of beach residents.

Mudflat, regarded as boring and useless by many people, is actually full of life. The mudflat at the rive mouth of Yangtze River is the transit zone of fresh water and salt water. The tide and the river brings sediments and nutrition, making it highly productive and crowded with creatures.

Let's go together to enjoy the fun of muddy feet and find out what's hiding in the mud!