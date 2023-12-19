Feature / Travel

Wild Shanghai EP10: Living in the mudflat

Hu Jun
Dai Qian
Yu Wenhao
Hu Jun Dai Qian Yu Wenhao
  14:01 UTC+8, 2023-12-19
This time, we explored the western part of Chongming Island, where the Yangtze River estuary is located. During our trip, we encountered a variety of beach residents.
Shot by Hu Jun, Dai Qian, Yu Wenhao. Edited by Hu Jun. Subtitles by Wang Xinzhou.

This time, we explored the western part of Chongming Island, where the Yangtze River estuary is located.

Mudflat, regarded as boring and useless by many people, is actually full of life. The mudflat at the rive mouth of Yangtze River is the transit zone of fresh water and salt water. The tide and the river brings sediments and nutrition, making it highly productive and crowded with creatures.

Let's go together to enjoy the fun of muddy feet and find out what's hiding in the mud!

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
Yangtze River
Chongming Island
Special Reports
﻿
Follow Us

