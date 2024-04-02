Feature / Travel

Haichang Ocean Park offers free entry to children with autism and families

Through April, charity runs, exhibitions, and salons will be held as the park begins its ocean healing art festival, calling for more understanding of children with autism.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A running event is held at Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Olympic boxing champion Zou Shiming delivers gifts.

Haichang Ocean Park is giving free entry to children with autism and their families through the end of April and rolling out a series of charity activities to mark World Autism Awareness Day falling on Tuesday.

The offer is open to all children with autism and their families from home or abroad and all parks and ocean pavilions of Haichang in China are involved.

Through April, charity runs, painting exhibitions, and salons will be held as the park begins its ocean healing art festival, calling for more understanding and care for children with autism.

A painting exhibition creating a dreamlike art world for children with autism is going on at Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park in the Pudong New Area.

Ti Gong

An exhibition dedicated to children with autism at Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park

Ti Gong

Participants perform during the day.

Ti Gong

A painting is displayed at the event.

If you go:

Opening hours: 9am - 9pm during the Qingming Festival holiday;

9:30am-5:30pm, Monday to Friday; 9am - 8:30pm on weekends

Address: 166 Yinfei Road, Pudong New Area 上海市浦东新区银飞路166号

Follow Us

