The timeless allure of Southern Song Dynasty at King Qian's Temple fair

The King Qian's Temple fair presents a diverse array of traditional handicrafts and culinary delights, enhanced by the performances of shadow plays, storytelling and lion dances.

A traditional temple fair is underway at King Qian's Temple through tomorrow. It features local handicrafts and snacks, as well as shadow plays, storytelling, traditional music performances and lion dances. The fair, centered on the theme of Southern Song Dynasty (1127–1279) fashion and customs, encourages visitors to wear traditional hanfu.

Ancient ink-wash paintings and archives vividly depict bustling scenes full of people spending springtime in the capital of Lin'an, present-day Hangzhou, during that era.

In medieval times, China was one of the most prosperous and advanced economies. Artists, craftsmen and workers flocked to Hangzhou. The streets were dotted with shops selling a myriad of products.

The organizers intend the fair to serve as a catalyst for the revival of the once-thriving handicraft industry and to showcase the city's intangible cultural heritage.

Silk parasols are an indispensable part of Hangzhou's cultural heritage. For centuries, handmade silk parasols with bamboo ribs have been famous for their artistry. At the temple fair, visitors could purchase the Hangzhou-style parasols painted with West Lake landscapes.

Lin'an County in Hangzhou is the source of all the bamboo ribs, made from a special variety of bamboo. The silk is of high quality, and it takes four or five craftspeople two days to make one parasol. A single large bamboo tube, cut into ribs, forms each parasol.

Silk parasols have evolved into vintage accessories in recent years, along with the revival of hanfu. Today, Hangzhou is resurrecting the West Lake bamboo-ribbed silk parasol, which has become a signature Hangzhou souvenir.

The paper fan is another bamboo-ribbed souvenir. In ancient times, fans were a salient medium for artists who wrote or painted on them, expressing their ambitions and attitudes toward life. Traditional opera performances often feature characters holding, waving or gesturing with delicate fans, regardless of the weather conditions.

At the temple fair, oval fans dominate the fan booth. They are made of bamboo strips and covered with silk. Ink paintings and poems are painted on the surface, which are popular among hanfu aficionados.

Kite-flying in China has a history of more than 2,000 years. In the early days, they were used for measuring distance, gauging wind, communication, and military operations.

Since the Southern Song Dynasty, spring has been revered as the optimal time for the delightful pastime of kite-flying.

The art of kite-making has also evolved to feature a variety of distinctive designs, with wing kites, panel kites and string kites being particularly popular throughout history. The string kites are composed of multiple small kites strung together on a single line, often stretching several meters in length.

Today, a couple of local artisans continue to uphold the traditional values and practices that have been cherished for generations. Handmade kites are more like works of art than toys. You are more likely to find these decorative items hanging on a wall than soaring high over the city.

In the Southern Song Dynasty, Chinese people enjoyed going to wasi goulan (瓦肆勾栏), a large theater with different troupes separated by railings. Each troupe staged performances for the public, including acrobatics, puppet shows and shadow plays. Wasi goulan is believed to be the earliest grassroots theater in the world.

To reflect the wasi goulan phenomenon, organizers invite professionals to put on shadow plays, traditional music performances and lion dances. Chinese literary masterpieces, folk myths and popular cartoons serve as the inspiration for traditional shadow plays, also known as puppet shows.

The puppets, made from donkey hide or cow leather, are crafted into detailed human and animal figures. Some are so finely detailed that their eyes can be controlled with sticks for expressive movement.

According to archives, shadow puppetry was so popular around Hangzhou in the Southern Song Dynasty that numerous troupes competed fiercely for market share.







If you go

Date: Through May 10

Admission: 15 yuan (free for children under six years old and seniors over 70)

Address: 11 Nanshan Rd

南山路11号