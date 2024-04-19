Discovering Shanghai's special towns: A journey through culture, nature, and adventure

Immerse yourself in the quaint charm of the city's ancient towns and discover ancient quarters steeped in history to scenic retreats nestled amid nature's embrace.

As urban renewal sweeps through Shanghai, a tapestry of townlets, each boasting its own unique culture, picturesque scenery, and array of activities, emerges as haven for city dwellers seeking respite from the hustle and bustle. From ancient quarters steeped in history to scenic retreats nestled amid nature's embrace, and vibrant sports-centric communities, Shanghai's special towns offer a kaleidoscope of experiences waiting to be explored.

Ancient Towns

Step back in time and immerse yourself in the quaint charm of Shanghai's ancient towns. Unlike their northern counterparts, these Jiangnan gems exude a tranquil ambiance, inviting visitors to embrace an unhurried rhythm of life.

Chuansha (川沙古镇) in Pudong area beckons with its 50-meter-long rampart, a testament to Shanghai's storied past. Accessible within a 40-minute drive or a leisurely stroll from Chuansha station, it offers a glimpse into the city's bygone era.

Similarly, Xinchang (新场古镇) in Pudong captivates with its rich heritage showcased at the Xinchang history and culture exhibition hall, while Fengjing (枫泾古镇) in Jinshan District entices with scenic river cruises and bustling markets. Whether exploring historic relics or simply savoring the slow-paced lifestyle, these old towns promise a journey back in time.

Imaginechina

Imaginechina

Imaginechina

Scenic Towns

For those yearning for a rendezvous with nature, Shanghai's scenic towns offer idyllic retreats surrounded by breathtaking landscapes. Luodian Meilan Lake Town (罗店美兰湖小镇) in Baoshan District and Xisha Mingzhu Lake resort and wellness village (西沙明珠湖旅居康养小镇) in Chongming beckon with their tranquil lake shores and verdant grasslands, perfect for unwinding amid serene surroundings. Meanwhile, Zhujing Fragrant Town (朱泾芳香小镇) in Jinshan enchants with its vibrant flower fields, transporting visitors to a realm of sensory delight.

Rural Escapes

Delve into the heart of rural life at Langxia Mushroom Town (廊下蘑菇小镇) in Jinshan and Jingcai Countryside Town at the Mouth of the Yangtze River (长江口"泾"彩田园小镇) in Baoshan. Here, families can partake in farm activities, from mushroom picking to tending crops, forging cherished memories amidst the simplicity of countryside living.

Sports Towns

For the adventurous spirits and fitness enthusiasts, Shanghai's sports-centric towns offer boundless opportunities for outdoor recreation. Sheshan Tianma Sports Town (佘山天马体育小镇) in Songjiang boasts exhilarating mountain trails for avid runners, while Chenjia Town Dongtan Bicycle Town (陈家港东滩自行车小镇) in Chongming caters to cycling aficionados with its extensive network of scenic bike paths. Whether traversing rugged terrain or pedaling through picturesque landscapes, these towns invite visitors to embrace the joys of active living amidst nature's embrace.

All these destination are within 2 hours drive from Shanghai's downtown area.