Roses exhibition in full bloom in Hangzhou

The 2nd Hangzhou Roses Exhibition is in full bloom in six of the city's gardens and one pavilion through May 12, as well as beside Hangzhou's roads.

When out-of-town drivers enter Hangzhou, they may marvel at the visual feast along the elevated roads where 2.5 million pots of pink, red, and yellow roses are flowering over a length of 500 kilometers.

Drivers cannot stop on the roads to linger over the roses so the exhibition provides ideal locations to appreciate the city's rose season.

In addition to the main venue of Hangzhou Garden, visitors can see more than 400 types of roses in full blossom in five subvenues, namely Daguan Garden, Xixi Rose Garden, Nanjiang Garden, Shiji Garden, and Wuchang North Industrial Garden.

Those into garden design should head to Guozhuang Pavilion, where there are about 1,500 pots of 260 new varieties of roses blooming. The organizers also set up a space for flower arrangements, which present Chinese classical aesthetics. Some of the arrangements are made of woven bamboo strips, adding a romantic touch to the exhibition.

Professionals have been invited to design arrangements that embody the Jiangnan-style of the pavilion. Meanwhile, 22 sets of collected handicrafts from rural museums are on display alongside the roses.

For years, Guozhuang in the West Lake scenic area has been a mecca for flower aficionados, as the annual displays of orchids, plum blossoms and lotuses are considered the peak of horticulture, with rare varieties and bonsais on display.

The highlight in Guozhuang is the Xizi series. Xizi refers to West Lake in Chinese literature. The Hangzhou Landscaping and Cultural Heritage Bureau has spent over 10 years cultivating the series, including Xizi Yanyu, Xizi Chunhe and Xizi Jingxing.

Before 2009, roses were rarely planted in Hangzhou's public spaces. Now, the Xizi series roses have replaced the expensive short-lived counterparts along roads, to make the city resplendent with flowers all year around.

This year, organizers have planted overseas rose varieties in Guozhuang, including the Icecap, Line Renaud, Yves Piaget and Camille Claudel. These varieties have won prizes at international competitions and the hearts of horticulturists.

Visitors going to Guozhuang Pavilion are required to make advance reservations through the Zhangshang Xihu (West Lake on the Palm) app or the official WeChat accounts of the West Lake Scenic Area. No reservation is needed for other venues.

During the exhibition, organizers will set up fairs in Hangzhou Garden with themes of flower arrangements, creative culture and food. For out-of-town tourists, the main venue might be the best choice to experience the city's rosy activities.

Hangzhou Garden boasts one hectare of roses in Shihua Square. Located next to Yanggong Causeway across the West Lake, it is not as popular as the highly favored Taiziwan Park or the traditional Hangzhou Botanical Garden. However, it is as good as any vantage point in the city for viewing flowers and plants. It has been chosen by locals as one of the best flower views in the city.

Today, Hangzhou ranks No. 1 in southern China for its number of roses. Over recent years, hundreds of delegations from other provinces have visited the city to learn about growing roses. Many cities have drawn on Hangzhou's experience and are now planting roses alongside their roads.

Hangzhou's citywide roses have been planted for years. Because of the different varieties, the flowers keep thriving for months. The best views are in late April and early May. As well as parks and gardens, the city has put emphasis on roadside landscaping, giving citizens a visual treat and enhancing the urban view. Donghu Elevated Road is considered to have the best view.

The exhibition is co-hosted by the Hangzhou Landscaping and Cultural Heritage Bureau, West Lake Scenic Area Management Committee, and Gongshu, Xihu, Xiaoshan, Yuhang and Linping districts. The collaboration hopes to add more roses to the cityscape to enhance the quality of residents' lives.