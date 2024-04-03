Jinzhai unveils spring tourism attractions in Shanghai

Decades-long allies Jinzhai County in east China's Anhui Province, and Shanghai's Qingpu District have strengthened their cultural and tourism exchanges and cooperation.

Ti Gong

Jinzhai County in east China's Anhui Province and Shanghai's Qingpu District have strengthened their cultural and tourism exchanges and cooperation, with Jinzhai's spring tourism attractions unveiled in Shanghai.

Qingpu has paired with Jinzhai to assist in its development for decades.

The areas vowed on Tuesday to deepen their cultural and tourism exchanges and organize groups of tourists to each other.

Jinzhai in the Dabie Mountains boasts Tiantangzhai Scenic Area, a 5A national tourist attraction, and a national forest park, the main area of Dabieshan National Geopark. With a forest coverage of about 96.5 percent, it is known as "the last virgin forest in East China."

The county is blanketed by seas of flowers and lush greenery in spring time.

Ti Gong

Azaleas are in full bloom in Jinzhai and the blossoms should last through early May, presenting magnificent floral scenes, according to the Jinzhai County Culture, Tourism and Sports Bureau.

With a planting history of about 1,700 years, Jinzhai is known for Lu'an Guapian, a green tea originating in Anhui Province and one of China's 10 famous tea.

This is the time for picking tealeaves picking and sipping tea in Dawan Village of Jinzhai.

A photography competition kicked off in Nanxi Town on Monday and will run through the end of this year.

Jinzhai is also home to 14 3A and 4A tourist attractions, such as the Yanzi River Grand Canyon, and Meishan Lake Scenic Area.

Its tourist attractions are offering admission discounts for trade unions from Shanghai to encourage employees to vacation in Jinzhai.

Shanghai to Jinzhai by high-speed rail takes about three hours.