The Nankong Culture Week of Quzhou at Fudan University will run through Friday, showcasing the city's intangible cultural heritage gems on campus.

Quzhou City in neighboring Zhejiang Province launched a week of activities on campus and at residential communities in Shanghai to promote its tourism before the May Day holiday.

Ti Gong

About two hours by high-speed rail from Shanghai, Quzhou is known as the second hometown of the descendants of Confucius. In history, the offspring of Confucius were forced to leave their hometown due to war or political reasons, and Quzhou was their dwelling place in the south.



Kaihua paper, crowned a "pearl of Chinese handmade paper" originated in Kaihua County of Quzhou and is known for its delicate texture. The paper can be maintained for thousand of years and is used as the material of acceptance letters of the university.

At the bazaar, techniques of Quzhou intangible cultural heritage items such as Kecheng paper-cutting, Longyou bamboo plaiting, Changshan eggshell carving, and Keshan diancha (making finely ground powder from processed green tea) are displayed.

Ti Gong

An exhibition of Yudong farmers' paintings features many works themed on folk traditions and customs regarding China's 24 solar terms and the rural development of Quzhou.

Students and staff members are invited to sip Quzhou tea and taste local spicy delicacies at the bazaar.

Quzhou's agricultural produce and folk music concerts are also part of the activities during the Quzhou Week on campus.

Quzhou is part of a 1,995-kilometer "tourism avenue," Union Route 95, stringing nine 5A (China's top grade) and 87 4A tourist attractions spanning four cities in four provinces, with the others Huangshan in Anhui Province, Nanping in Fujian Province, and Shangrao in Jiangxi Province.Town.

Ti Gong

The union hosted a community festival in Wujing Town in Minhang District on Wednesday with Quzhou bringing its Wuju Opera performance, local delicacies such as sesame cake, and Changshan sugar figures.

Quzhou, as a nationally renowned historic and cultural city, is home to more than 150 tourist attractions. These include the Jianglangshan Mountain Scenic Area, the Longyou Grottos, the Confucius Temple and Family Residence, and Jiulong Lake Scenic Area.

During the May Day holiday, activities will be staged on Shuiting Street, a historical block in Quzhou, and at Nianbadu Ancient Town.