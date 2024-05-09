South Korea's special itinerary targets Chinese female travelers

South Korea has launched a tourism campaign in East China and is targeting female travelers with a "she economy" policy.

Ti Gong

South Korea is targeting East China in its tourism campaign and wooing female travelers with a "she economy" strategy.

The weekly flights from Shanghai and Zhejiang, Jiangsu, and Anhui provinces to South Korea have averaged 282 this year, according to the Shanghai office of the Korea Tourism Organization.

On May 18-19, a coffee activity will take place at the South Square of the Global Harbor mall in Putuo District to promote female-friendly South Korean tourism.

Ti Gong

In the second half of the year, a "cloud tour experience" of South Korea will be organized in Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province, complete with the aroma of coffee and souvenirs.

On Wednesday, four one- to four-day South Korean vacation itineraries for women focused on stars, beauty, and health were unveiled.

The "Be a K-pop Star" route includes K-pop classes, song recording, and shopping in Seongsu-dong and Hannam-dong in Seoul, while the others include aromatic therapies, South Korean makeup, afternoon tea, costume and photo taking, and camping tours.

