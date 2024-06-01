Wild Shanghai EP12: Discovering the urban bird family life

As we commemorate Children's Day, let's delve into the bustling world of urban birds in Shanghai, where the season is ripe for breeding and nurturing their young.

Ever wondered about the unique talents these baby birds possess? Or how their parents find joy amidst the challenges of raising their chicks? Join us in this delightful exploration into the family lives of our feathered friends, and witness the wonders of nature's parenting!