Explore your city on a walk connecting past and present
Join the Ultimate Shanghai Adventure: History, Stories & Hidden Gems!
Get ready to dive into the heart of Shanghai's vibrant history and culture on an unforgettable city walk. This isn't just a tour – it's an experience.
Here's the scoop:
* Unearth Local Legends: We'll uncover the lives of some of Shanghai's most famous people, visiting the places they once called home.
* Wander through Time: Step back in time as we explore traditional Shanghai homes and communities.
* Stories of the Street: Discover the hidden tales of historic buildings, mansions, and shops. We'll even visit a unique store to read others' stories on this street and craft our own.
* Trendy Treats: Take a stroll down an Instagram Street where trendy cafes, shops, and photo-worthy spots await.
* Tranquility in the Park: Explore a famous park!
* Optional Dinner Delights: Cap off the adventure with a delicious dinner (optional).
Why This Walk?
This isn't just about sightseeing – it's about connecting with Shanghai's past and present. You'll make new friends, learn fascinating stories, and see the city from a whole new angle.
This city walk is organised by Luke Johnston, a British PhD student, and Tree Hui, a Shanghainese guide. The language during the walk will be all English.
Limited spots available! Don't miss out on this unique Shanghai adventure.
Date: June 9, 2pm-5pm (maybe longer), followed by optional dinner
Meeting Point: Akimbo Cafe Lab
Address: 1018 Yuyuan Rd
Admission: 100 yuan (dinner not included)