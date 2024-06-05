Explore your city on a walk connecting past and present

Dive into the heart of Shanghai history and culture on an unforgettable walk introducing you to the stories behind one of the world's great cities and discover its hidden gems.

Join the Ultimate Shanghai Adventure: History, Stories & Hidden Gems!

Get ready to dive into the heart of Shanghai's vibrant history and culture on an unforgettable city walk. This isn't just a tour – it's an experience.

Here's the scoop:

* Unearth Local Legends: We'll uncover the lives of some of Shanghai's most famous people, visiting the places they once called home.

* Wander through Time: Step back in time as we explore traditional Shanghai homes and communities.

* Stories of the Street: Discover the hidden tales of historic buildings, mansions, and shops. We'll even visit a unique store to read others' stories on this street and craft our own.

* Trendy Treats: Take a stroll down an Instagram Street where trendy cafes, shops, and photo-worthy spots await.

* Tranquility in the Park: Explore a famous park!

* Optional Dinner Delights: Cap off the adventure with a delicious dinner (optional).

Why This Walk?

This isn't just about sightseeing – it's about connecting with Shanghai's past and present. You'll make new friends, learn fascinating stories, and see the city from a whole new angle.

This city walk is organised by Luke Johnston, a British PhD student, and Tree Hui, a Shanghainese guide. The language during the walk will be all English.

Limited spots available! Don't miss out on this unique Shanghai adventure.

Date: June 9, 2pm-5pm (maybe longer), followed by optional dinner

Meeting Point: Akimbo Cafe Lab

Address: 1018 Yuyuan Rd

Admission: 100 yuan (dinner not included)