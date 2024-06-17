Experience the outdoors at Haining camping festival

The Haining Juanhu Park in Zhejiang Province is hosting a camping festival that is attracting people with a variety of activities, including sports and live performances.

Ti Gong

Camping fans should head to Haining City in Zhejiang Province for outdoor activities.

The camping festival at Haining Juanhu Park includes a camping lifestyle festival, a trendy culture bazaar, an import and export outdoor camping equipment expo spanning 15,000 square meters, various sports experiences, a recreational vehicle lifestyle carnival, live band concerts, and performances, among other things.

Ti Gong

People can savor Haining snacks and specialty foods in the park's camping grounds while also learning about local folk customs and intangible cultural treasures.

Sports enthusiasts can learn and engage in a variety of games such as balance board, frisbee golf, campground sandbags, and Finnish Skittles.

The carnival will also feature a demonstration of new-energy recreational vehicles, as well as a steampunk-style parading interactive puppet show and musical play inspired by Haining culture to enhance visitors' experiences.

Ti Gong

The festival includes 50 cultural and tourism companies, as well as 100 camping brands.

Since 2023, tourist consumption has grown in China, and micro-vacations are the emerging new trends that are driving up subsidiary industries, said Jin Zhun, secretary general of the Tourism Research Center of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

Jin claimed new outdoor micro-vacations will meet the demand of young people and boost the tourism sector.

Ti Gong

Haining is also known for the annual Qiantang tidal bore spectacle, which dates back over 2,000 years.

At the event, industry experts held a forum to discuss the growth of tourism and camping trends in China.

Chain campsites in China are shrinking every year, but small-scale campgrounds are growing, and overnight stays and catering improvements are new business demands, said Li Yangjun, deputy secretary general of the camping division of the China Sporting Goods Federation.

Li said that camping infrastructure, content, and marketing investment thresholds are also increasing.

Ti Gong

If you go:

Date: 9am-9pm, through June 19

Address: Intersection of Jiangnan Avenue and Jingfang Road, Haining City 海宁市江南大道与竞芳路交叉口东北角

Admission: Free