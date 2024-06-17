﻿
Feature / Travel

Experience the outdoors at Haining camping festival

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:07 UTC+8, 2024-06-17       0
The Haining Juanhu Park in Zhejiang Province is hosting a camping festival that is attracting people with a variety of activities, including sports and live performances.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:07 UTC+8, 2024-06-17       0
Experience the outdoors at Haining camping festival
Ti Gong

Night view of the camping festival

Camping fans should head to Haining City in Zhejiang Province for outdoor activities.

The camping festival at Haining Juanhu Park includes a camping lifestyle festival, a trendy culture bazaar, an import and export outdoor camping equipment expo spanning 15,000 square meters, various sports experiences, a recreational vehicle lifestyle carnival, live band concerts, and performances, among other things.

Experience the outdoors at Haining camping festival
Ti Gong

The camping site

People can savor Haining snacks and specialty foods in the park's camping grounds while also learning about local folk customs and intangible cultural treasures.

Sports enthusiasts can learn and engage in a variety of games such as balance board, frisbee golf, campground sandbags, and Finnish Skittles.

The carnival will also feature a demonstration of new-energy recreational vehicles, as well as a steampunk-style parading interactive puppet show and musical play inspired by Haining culture to enhance visitors' experiences.

Experience the outdoors at Haining camping festival
Ti Gong

The steampunk-style parade

The festival includes 50 cultural and tourism companies, as well as 100 camping brands.

Since 2023, tourist consumption has grown in China, and micro-vacations are the emerging new trends that are driving up subsidiary industries, said Jin Zhun, secretary general of the Tourism Research Center of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

Jin claimed new outdoor micro-vacations will meet the demand of young people and boost the tourism sector.

Experience the outdoors at Haining camping festival
Ti Gong

Haining is also known for the annual Qiantang tidal bore spectacle, which dates back over 2,000 years.

At the event, industry experts held a forum to discuss the growth of tourism and camping trends in China.

Chain campsites in China are shrinking every year, but small-scale campgrounds are growing, and overnight stays and catering improvements are new business demands, said Li Yangjun, deputy secretary general of the camping division of the China Sporting Goods Federation.

Li said that camping infrastructure, content, and marketing investment thresholds are also increasing.

Experience the outdoors at Haining camping festival
Ti Gong

The camping ground

If you go:

Date: 9am-9pm, through June 19

Address: Intersection of Jiangnan Avenue and Jingfang Road, Haining City 海宁市江南大道与竞芳路交叉口东北角

Admission: Free

Experience the outdoors at Haining camping festival
Ti Gong
Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     