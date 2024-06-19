Hangzhou parade to restore Chenghuang culture

A procession on June 22 will try to revive Chenghuang culture. Starting at Chenghuang Pavilion, the procession will feature dragon and lion dances and opera performances.

Ti Gong

Chenghuang Temple, or City God Temple, represents a city's essence in China. The Chenghuang Temple in Hangzhou is at the top of Wushan Hill. The seven-story building houses the past, present and future aspirations of the city.

To preserve the intangible cultural assets of Chenghuang, a parade will be held on June 22, featuring festive celebrations and folklore.

Typically, every city's Chenghuang Temple honors venerable ancient royal officials as its guardians. The "god" worshipped here is Zhou Xin, a high-ranking imperial officer in charge of litigation in Zhejiang in the 15th century.

The temple, built in the Southern Song Dynasty (1127-1279), began to worship Zhou in the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) after the upright official was executed. According to archives, Hangzhou people held annual celebrations throughout the Ming Dynasty to memorialize Zhou's integrity and incorruptible character.

This year, the local government will use the parade to restore the Chenghuang culture, which dates back centuries.

The procession will begin at the Chenghuang Temple and continue along Liangdaoshan until Hefang Street.

Traditional dragon and lion dances will be performed. According to Ming Dynasty ceremonial traditions, the procession will carry Zhou's sculpture, as well as lanterns and flags.

Visitors must purchase tickets and make reservations using the Zhangshang Xihu (West Lake on the Palm) app or the Hangzhou Chenghuang Temple and West Lake Scenic Area's official WeChat accounts.

On June 22, local departments will provide free entrance and a gift package to tourists named Zhou Xin who celebrate their birthdays in June. These lucky tourists must provide their identity cards at the gate.

Ti Gong

To escape weekend traffic congestion around the Wushan Hill, Shanghai Daily recommends taking public transportation. More than 200 trains run daily between Shanghai and Hangzhou, with the fastest route lasting only 45 minutes. Tickets can be purchased via the 12306 app or at rail stops. Upon arrival in Hangzhou, take Line 7 to Hangzhou East Railway Station and get off at Wushan Square Station.

The Chenghuang Temple is open at night, so it's worth stopping by for sunsets and night views. It is the ideal location to enjoy a cool mountain breeze. It is also regarded as the ideal location for viewing the panoramic West Lake.

After centuries of development, the Chenghuang Temple has become a place for people to pray for good fortune, a happy marriage, offspring, a bright future and excellent academic performance. People believe that the "city god" will protect them and ward off bad luck.

Visitors will be able to see four opera performances at the temple: "Xijie Liangyuan" (喜结良缘 happy marriage), "Tongzi Wenshi" (童子问世 childbirth), "Quntong Wenxue" (群童问学 children go to school), and "Zhuangyuan Guilai" (状元归来 top scholar returns).

Aside from the Chenghuang Temple, the Wushan Hill has several other temples worth visiting.

Wugong Temple honors Wu Zixu, a great scholar and military general of the Spring and Autumn Period (770-476 BC). There is also a temple dedicated to the God of Medicine and a shrine honoring the Qing Dynasty (1644-1910) Zhejiang governor Ruan Yuan.

Dongyue Temple is hidden among the lush vegetation of the Wushan Hill. Dongyue is the God of Mount Tai, which Taoists believe connects Earth and Heaven. It was erected in the Northern Song Dynasty (960-1127) and was crowded with fervent believers during the Song Dynasty (960-1279).

The Buddhist grottoes inside Baocheng Temple are a must-see. The statues of Mahakala and the two Bodhisattvas sitting alongside it were created in 1322. They represent Tibetan Buddhism's predominance at the Yuan royal court at the time.