Photo exhibition shows best of Yecheng County

Zhu Jinxi

An exhibition of 100 photographs capturing the magnificent scenery, diverse culture, and unique charm of Yecheng County in Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region is showing in Changning District for two weeks.

The images also portray the customs and folk traditions of Yecheng, its development and significant changes, and the improvements in people's lives with Shanghai's assistance.

The 100 works were selected from 6,231 entries in a photography competition launched in March, during which more than 1,000 photographers nationwide visited the county.

Zhang Jing

The event was jointly hosted by the authorities of Yecheng and the Yecheng direction office of Shanghai's assistance in Xinjiang, and co-hosted by Yecheng County Culture and Sports, Radio and Television, and Tourism Bureau, and Shanghai Spring Tour.

Yecheng boasts magnificent scenery featuring deserts, snow-capped mountains, forests, and grasslands.

Shanghai has paired with Xinjiang in a national program to assist in its development for many years.

The exhibition will also help attract more tourists from the Yangtze River Delta region to Yecheng as part of the assistance plan, officials said.

Zheng Guorong

If you go

Opening hours: Through July 4, Mondays-Fridays, 9am-5:30pm

Venue: Shanghai Spring Art Space

Address: 3/F, 1558 Dingxi Road, Changning District 长宁区定西路1558号3楼

Admission: Free