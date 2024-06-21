﻿
Feature / Travel

Photo exhibition shows best of Yecheng County

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  15:47 UTC+8, 2024-06-21       0
100 photos capturing the magnificent scenery, diverse culture, and unique charm of Yecheng County in Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region is showing in Changning District.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  15:47 UTC+8, 2024-06-21       0
Photo exhibition shows best of Yecheng County
Zhu Jinxi

The above is the first prize winning photo.

An exhibition of 100 photographs capturing the magnificent scenery, diverse culture, and unique charm of Yecheng County in Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region is showing in Changning District for two weeks.

The images also portray the customs and folk traditions of Yecheng, its development and significant changes, and the improvements in people's lives with Shanghai's assistance.

The 100 works were selected from 6,231 entries in a photography competition launched in March, during which more than 1,000 photographers nationwide visited the county.

Photo exhibition shows best of Yecheng County
Zhang Jing

The above landscape shares third prize in the competition.

The event was jointly hosted by the authorities of Yecheng and the Yecheng direction office of Shanghai's assistance in Xinjiang, and co-hosted by Yecheng County Culture and Sports, Radio and Television, and Tourism Bureau, and Shanghai Spring Tour.

Yecheng boasts magnificent scenery featuring deserts, snow-capped mountains, forests, and grasslands.

Shanghai has paired with Xinjiang in a national program to assist in its development for many years.

The exhibition will also help attract more tourists from the Yangtze River Delta region to Yecheng as part of the assistance plan, officials said.

Photo exhibition shows best of Yecheng County
Zheng Guorong

This street scene shares third prize.

If you go

Opening hours: Through July 4, Mondays-Fridays, 9am-5:30pm

Venue: Shanghai Spring Art Space

Address: 3/F, 1558 Dingxi Road, Changning District 长宁区定西路1558号3楼

Admission: Free

Photo exhibition shows best of Yecheng County
Ti Gong

Visitors enjoy the exhibition.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Yangtze River
Changning
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     