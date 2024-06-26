Feature / Travel

It's the season to admire lotus, water lilies

Hangzhou is commemorating West Lake Day by hosting a lotus and water lily exhibition in collaboration with Guangzhou, Suzhou, Nanjing, and Xishuangbanna.
To mark the West Lake Day, which falls on June 24 every year, a lotus and water lily exhibition is being held by local authorities in collaboration with Guangzhou, Suzhou, Nanjing and Xishuangbanna.

In Hangzhou, where water is life, the aquatic blooms enhance the city’s allure throughout the hot season. In 2020, the Hangzhou government designated June 24 as the West Lake Day to commemorate its inclusion on UNESCO’s list of World Heritage Sites in 2011.

Every summer in Hangzhou, the lotus and water lily blossoms become Internet sensations. Their vibrant buds and blossoms attract visitors to four scenic spots: West Lake, Three Pools Mirroring the Moon, Yongjinmen Square, and King Qian’s Temple.

Cultivating flowers in the West Lake has been a centuries-long tradition, and they are beautiful and edible. This year, new varieties from four other cities have been introduced, including the Little Elf and New Nile Poem, grown by Guangzhou horticulturists, and Victoria from the Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden.

It's the season to admire lotus, water lilies
Ti Gong

The lotuses at King Qian’s Temple are placed to allow visitors an intimate appreciation.

At King Qian’s Temple, most lotuses are displayed close to the visitors, making it easier for them to take photographs.

The temple contains pot-cultivated lotuses; low bridges span over lotus clusters; and lotuses ornament wooden boats. All is meant to bring the lovely blossoms within the reach of lotus admirers. Their petals, large or small, have a crisp, silky texture with exquisite hues that progressively change from base to tip.

The Victoria water lily, native to South America’s Amazon River, has yet to bloom. It is anticipated to feature pads with diameters of up to 3 meters and stems stretching 7 to 8 meters in length. This species was named in honor of Britain’s Queen Victoria.

It's the season to admire lotus, water lilies
Ti Gong

The water lilies at the Three Pools Mirroring the Moon are currently in full bloom.

In addition to the giant lilies, the temple also showcases the bowl water lily, a diminutive species measuring less than 10 centimeters. Historically, it was used as an indoor ornamental plant in China.

The Three Pools Mirroring the Moon at the West Lake is also adorned with floating water lilies in bloom.

For many years, the West Lake Management Committee has been planting these water lilies not only for their beauty but also because they serve as a natural filter, helping to purify the lake’s water.

The flowering season for lotus, deeply ingrained in Chinese culture, extends from now until September. It is known as the embodiment of beauty, purity, honesty and persistence because it grows in muck yet blossoms into a magnificent flower.

It's the season to admire lotus, water lilies
Ti Gong

The Water lilies at Yongjinmen enhance the beauty of the lake.

Lotuses grow in ponds and lakes, and most people observe them from a distance. If people want a more traditional way of appreciation, they can visit the Broken Bridge, Su Causeway, and the lakefront of Beishan Street.

This summer’s heavy rainfall has caused the blossom peak to appear significantly later than in previous years. Pink and white lotus flowers will fully blossom in July, swaying in the summer breeze.

Authorities will pluck lotus leaves and seedpods in August to make more room for the closely spaced plants. The most recent seedpods, picked in less than two hours, will be available for purchase at the picturesque location’s booth at the Orioles Singing in the Willows Garden.

Purchasing newly harvested seedpods from the West Lake requires a certain amount of luck. Therefore, we recommend foodies to check the West Lake Scenic Area’s official WeChat account for up-to-date information.

Source: SHINE
