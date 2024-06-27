Enjoy summer fun in Ningbo as city launches a thousand things to do
The east coast city of Ningbo in neighboring Zhejiang Province unveiled around 1,000 summer activities on Thursday, inviting Shanghai residents to enjoy the thrills of drifting, taste local seafood and have a magic night tour with beach concert and float parade.
Activities involving water sports, seafood, night tours, parent-child travel and summer resorts will be available at some 100 tourist attractions and B&Bs and 10 business circles from late June to the end of August, the city's Bureau of Culture, Radio Television and Tourism announced in Shanghai.
Among these, water sports activities such as motorboats, water karting and water sprinkling parties will be held at Meishan Bay Beach Park, Oriental Heritage, an amusement park, and Our Sea Water Park, among others, and the annual drifting season starts soon at Longxi Canyon, Yantou Ancient Village, Dalei Village and Qingyunxia Scenic Area.
A seafood night food stall competition will take place at the city's local night markets, igniting a passion for seafood and beer, with consumption coupons distributed, according to the bureau.
Cixi waxberry and Yuyao Luting watermelon banquets will be served, and fruit picking activities will be held at Jiulong Lake Tourist Resort in Zhenhai District.
Night tours, a Tang and Song Dynasty Magic Night, and night bazaars will be held at Xiangshan Global Studios, the Ancient City of Shipu Fishing Port, Nantang Old Street, Haishu Drum Tower Scenic Area and Dongqian Lake Hanling Old Street.
On the beach at Dongqian Lake, Meishan Bay Beach Park, and Tianfei Lake of Ningbo Bay, camping and beach carnivals will be on offer, while museums in Ningbo will extend opening hours and feature major exhibitions.
At China Port Museum, an exhibition of bronze weapons and military culture from the Eastern Zhou Dynasty (770-256 BC) and Western Zhou Dynasty (1046-771 BC) will run through July 14.
Meanwhile, fishing activities, music parties and drum experiences will be launched at minsu (B&Bs) in Xiangshan County, known for its picturesque coastal scenery, sumptuous seafood banquets and charming fishing culture.