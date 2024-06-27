Enjoy summer fun in Ningbo as city launches a thousand things to do

The east coast city of Ningbo in neighboring Zhejiang Province unveiled around 1,000 summer activities on Thursday, inviting Shanghai residents to enjoy the thrills of drifting, taste local seafood and have a magic night tour with beach concert and float parade.

Activities involving water sports, seafood, night tours, parent-child travel and summer resorts will be available at some 100 tourist attractions and B&Bs and 10 business circles from late June to the end of August, the city's Bureau of Culture, Radio Television and Tourism announced in Shanghai.

Among these, water sports activities such as motorboats, water karting and water sprinkling parties will be held at Meishan Bay Beach Park, Oriental Heritage, an amusement park, and Our Sea Water Park, among others, and the annual drifting season starts soon at Longxi Canyon, Yantou Ancient Village, Dalei Village and Qingyunxia Scenic Area.

A seafood night food stall competition will take place at the city's local night markets, igniting a passion for seafood and beer, with consumption coupons distributed, according to the bureau.