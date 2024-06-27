﻿
Feature / Travel

Enjoy summer fun in Ningbo as city launches a thousand things to do

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:01 UTC+8, 2024-06-27       0
Coastal city in neighboring Zhejiang Province renowned for its seafood and water activities extends a welcome to Shanghai residents with something for everyone during the holiday.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:01 UTC+8, 2024-06-27       0
Enjoy summer fun in Ningbo as city launches a thousand things to do
Ti Gong

Ningbo is known for its fresh seafood.

Enjoy summer fun in Ningbo as city launches a thousand things to do
Ti Gong

A banquet of seafood

The east coast city of Ningbo in neighboring Zhejiang Province unveiled around 1,000 summer activities on Thursday, inviting Shanghai residents to enjoy the thrills of drifting, taste local seafood and have a magic night tour with beach concert and float parade.

Activities involving water sports, seafood, night tours, parent-child travel and summer resorts will be available at some 100 tourist attractions and B&Bs and 10 business circles from late June to the end of August, the city's Bureau of Culture, Radio Television and Tourism announced in Shanghai.

Among these, water sports activities such as motorboats, water karting and water sprinkling parties will be held at Meishan Bay Beach Park, Oriental Heritage, an amusement park, and Our Sea Water Park, among others, and the annual drifting season starts soon at Longxi Canyon, Yantou Ancient Village, Dalei Village and Qingyunxia Scenic Area.

A seafood night food stall competition will take place at the city's local night markets, igniting a passion for seafood and beer, with consumption coupons distributed, according to the bureau.

Enjoy summer fun in Ningbo as city launches a thousand things to do
Ti Gong

Hangzhou Bay Cross-Sea Bridge

Enjoy summer fun in Ningbo as city launches a thousand things to do
Ti Gong

Dongqian Lake National Tourism Resort

Cixi waxberry and Yuyao Luting watermelon banquets will be served, and fruit picking activities will be held at Jiulong Lake Tourist Resort in Zhenhai District.

Night tours, a Tang and Song Dynasty Magic Night, and night bazaars will be held at Xiangshan Global Studios, the Ancient City of Shipu Fishing Port, Nantang Old Street, Haishu Drum Tower Scenic Area and Dongqian Lake Hanling Old Street.

On the beach at Dongqian Lake, Meishan Bay Beach Park, and Tianfei Lake of Ningbo Bay, camping and beach carnivals will be on offer, while museums in Ningbo will extend opening hours and feature major exhibitions.

At China Port Museum, an exhibition of bronze weapons and military culture from the Eastern Zhou Dynasty (770-256 BC) and Western Zhou Dynasty (1046-771 BC) will run through July 14.

Meanwhile, fishing activities, music parties and drum experiences will be launched at minsu (B&Bs) in Xiangshan County, known for its picturesque coastal scenery, sumptuous seafood banquets and charming fishing culture.

Enjoy summer fun in Ningbo as city launches a thousand things to do
Ti Gong

Ningbo Botanical Garden.

Enjoy summer fun in Ningbo as city launches a thousand things to do
Ti Gong

Yushan Island

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     