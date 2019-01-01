Wild Animal Park night tours show beasts 'in the roar'

What does the mysterious wild animal kingdom look like when darkness falls? Here is the answer.

The Shanghai Wild Animal Park in the Pudong New Area will extend its opening hours to 10pm from July 1 and open its beast area at night for the first time, allowing visitors to observe the behavior of more than 10,000 animals at night.

Cheetahs, African lions, Manchurian tigers and wolves are very active at night. Visitors can take a ride is a vehicle to observe the stunning running speed of cheetahs, jumping ability of tigers and vigilant combat tactics of wolves.

Accompanied by the croaking of frogs and chirps of insects, visitors will encounter a variety of wildlife such as golden snub-nosed monkeys and hippos, and see birds of more than 100 species flying back to their nests.