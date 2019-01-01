Wild Animal Park night tours show beasts 'in the roar'
What does the mysterious wild animal kingdom look like when darkness falls? Here is the answer.
The Shanghai Wild Animal Park in the Pudong New Area will extend its opening hours to 10pm from July 1 and open its beast area at night for the first time, allowing visitors to observe the behavior of more than 10,000 animals at night.
Cheetahs, African lions, Manchurian tigers and wolves are very active at night. Visitors can take a ride is a vehicle to observe the stunning running speed of cheetahs, jumping ability of tigers and vigilant combat tactics of wolves.
Accompanied by the croaking of frogs and chirps of insects, visitors will encounter a variety of wildlife such as golden snub-nosed monkeys and hippos, and see birds of more than 100 species flying back to their nests.
In the walking tour area, elephants are taking a leisure stroll, while naughty raccoons are fighting for loaches in a pond.
Visitors can also explore the night world of other animals including the cute lesser pandas, otters and squirrel monkeys as well as crocodiles and brown bears.
The newly opened Capybara Land will remain in operation at night, with the animal a new favorite among China's young generation because of its emotional stability and cute appearance.
Science popularization guides and acrobatics performances are also part of the night tours, which will run through to October 7.
The park operator said evaluations of the health and adaptability of animals has been conducted in advance, and the lighting system has been improved and adjusted for the night exploration.
"Night time, particularly dusk, is the most active time for ferocious beasts in summer and is the best time to observe wildlife behavior," said Yu Jinhua, a wildlife expert with the park. "In daytime, beasts are languid due to the scorching temperature.
"These behavior include patrolling territory, mating and breeding, and hunting for food. In rainy or sunny weather, people will observe different sides and behaviors of animals."
Magic night
Date: 9am-10pm, July 1-October 7
Address: Nanliu Highway, Pudong New Area 上海市浦东新区南六公路178号
Tel: 021-58036000
Admission: 139 yuan with admission after 3pm