Penguin-themed hotel opens in Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park

Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park in the Pudong New Area has prepared a series of fun activities and a new penguin-themed resort hotel for the summer vacation, which is generally the busiest travel season in China.

These activities include a water splashing festival, anime carnival parties, and mermaid shows.

Performers from southwest China's Yunnan Province will bring acrobatic performances of the Wa ethnic minority and the peacock dance of the Dai ethnic minority to the park.

Fireworks shows will be staged every weekend night through summer.

The second phase of the park is scheduled to open to the public in 2025.

The Jinqiao Haichang Penguin Resort Hotel opened on Monday, with a variety of interactive science activities taking place.