Penguin-themed hotel opens in Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park
Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park in the Pudong New Area has prepared a series of fun activities and a new penguin-themed resort hotel for the summer vacation, which is generally the busiest travel season in China.
These activities include a water splashing festival, anime carnival parties, and mermaid shows.
Performers from southwest China's Yunnan Province will bring acrobatic performances of the Wa ethnic minority and the peacock dance of the Dai ethnic minority to the park.
Fireworks shows will be staged every weekend night through summer.
The second phase of the park is scheduled to open to the public in 2025.
The Jinqiao Haichang Penguin Resort Hotel opened on Monday, with a variety of interactive science activities taking place.
As a major tourism investment project of the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone Lingang Special Area, the hotel blends accommodation, science popularization, dining, and amusement functions.
With the opening of the hotel, the park will amplify the aggregation effect of a cluster of cultural and tourism projects in the area, including the Shanghai Astronomy Museum, China Maritime Museum, and L+SNOW, which boasts the world's biggest indoor ski scope and is expected to open soon.
The 372-room hotel features a penguin pool that allows guests to observe the breeding, incubation, and behavior of penguins close-up.
There will be activities and classes to learn the science of penguins and polar animals held at the hotel.
Guests will receive a science popularization passport at the hotel and take a journey to explore the living environment and behavior of the animals.
If you go
Opening hours: 9am - 9pm
Address: 166 Yinfei Road, Pudong New Area 上海市浦东新区银飞路166号
Admission: 399 yuan per adult