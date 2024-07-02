Feature / Travel

Penguin-themed hotel opens in Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park

Hu Min
Hu Min
  15:58 UTC+8, 2024-07-02       0
Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park in the Pudong New Area has fun activities and a new penguin-themed resort hotel for summer, which is generally the busiest travel season in China.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  15:58 UTC+8, 2024-07-02       0
Penguin-themed hotel opens in Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park
Ti Gong

Children in penguin costumes observe the aquatic flightless birds up close.

Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park in the Pudong New Area has prepared a series of fun activities and a new penguin-themed resort hotel for the summer vacation, which is generally the busiest travel season in China.

These activities include a water splashing festival, anime carnival parties, and mermaid shows.

Performers from southwest China's Yunnan Province will bring acrobatic performances of the Wa ethnic minority and the peacock dance of the Dai ethnic minority to the park.

Fireworks shows will be staged every weekend night through summer.

The second phase of the park is scheduled to open to the public in 2025.

The Jinqiao Haichang Penguin Resort Hotel opened on Monday, with a variety of interactive science activities taking place.

Penguin-themed hotel opens in Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park
Ti Gong

A child explores a tunnel at the hotel.

As a major tourism investment project of the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone Lingang Special Area, the hotel blends accommodation, science popularization, dining, and amusement functions.

With the opening of the hotel, the park will amplify the aggregation effect of a cluster of cultural and tourism projects in the area, including the Shanghai Astronomy Museum, China Maritime Museum, and L+SNOW, which boasts the world's biggest indoor ski scope and is expected to open soon.

The 372-room hotel features a penguin pool that allows guests to observe the breeding, incubation, and behavior of penguins close-up.

There will be activities and classes to learn the science of penguins and polar animals held at the hotel.

Guests will receive a science popularization passport at the hotel and take a journey to explore the living environment and behavior of the animals.

Penguin-themed hotel opens in Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park
Ti Gong

A fireworks show lights up the park.

If you go

Opening hours: 9am - 9pm

Address: 166 Yinfei Road, Pudong New Area 上海市浦东新区银飞路166号

Admission: 399 yuan per adult

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
China Maritime Museum
Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park
Pudong New Area
Pudong
Shanghai Astronomy Museum
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     