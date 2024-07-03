Visit Guyi Garden to enjoy blooming lotuses and water lilies

Guyi Garden in Jiading District is blossoming with pink and white flowers as the 11th Shanghai Lotus and Water Lily exhibition begins on Saturday.

The 500-year-old Jiangnan-style (lower Yangtze River) classic garden will display approximately 400 lotuses and 200 water lilies, with 11 and 17 varieties to be seen in China for the first time.

Visitors can enjoy the beauty, elegance and fragrance of flowers in five large-scale gardening landscapes, while lotuses and water lilies will flourish in eight ponds and lakes.

Some award-winning lotuses in red, yellow, and other colors will be on display.

The garden's opening hours will be extended to 8:30pm on weekends, and night tours will be organized.