Archeological park observes Liangzhu Day, marking UNESCO site listing

To mark Liangzhu Day, which falls on July 6 every year, the Archeological Ruins of Liangzhu City Park is hosting a wide range of events through July 12 to commemorate its inclusion on UNESCO’s list of World Heritage Sites in 2019.

The local government designated the annual event in 2020. This year, admission to the park is free until July 12. Visitors are required to make advance reservations via the park’s official WeChat account: liangzhugcyz.

Since its opening, the park has been dedicated to recreating the original appearance of the Liangzhu city during its heyday, integrating with the natural landscape of waterways and wetlands. It serves as a platform to display the ancient civilization and showcase its historic value to the public.

On July 6, the management committee of Liangzhu hosted a seminar in tandem with Toledo, Spain. Industrial insiders from the Spanish city visited the Liangzhu city ruins, including palace and altar remains, early-stage dams and cemetery sites, the Liangzhu Museum, and a jade sculpting studio to learn about Chinese civilization.

To boost cultural exchanges between the two ancient cities, an exhibition is underway in the Liangzhu Museum through August 5, showing archives and photos from Spanish museums and Toledo.

Toledo was declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1986 for its extensive cultural and monumental heritage and historical co-existence of Christian, Muslim and Jewish cultures. During the past years, the committee has invited professionals from Greece and the United Kingdom to discuss innovation and protection of archeological ruins.

Another seminar was held yesterday. Professionals from domestic institutes and organizations were invited to share up-to-date results in archeological site protection and utilization and seek partnerships in academic research.

Today, the committee is to inaugurate an experimental lab focusing on protection of archeological ruins in high-moisture environments.