Escape the heat of city in scenic Hengyang

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:19 UTC+8, 2024-07-13       0
The city of Hengyang in central China's Hunan Province unveiled its summer tourism attractions and routes in Shanghai on Friday.
Ti Gong

A respite from the heat in a forest in Hengyang.

The city of Hengyang in central China's Hunan Province unveiled its summer tourist attractions and routes as well as 312 new cultural and tourism projects in Shanghai on Friday.

Tourists can take leisure walks in the city, escape from the summer heat in the Mount Hengshan scenic area, and enjoy summer sports like drifting in a stream.

The city released a raft of new cultural and tourism attractions at the same time.

Hengyang 1944, an immersive tourism resort with an investment of more than 500 million yuan, replicates the heydays of the city in the 1940s with an old-fashioned train station, Zhongshan Road, Xinjie Street and other iconic architecture including a restored bank building and mansion. The construction is scheduled to be completed at the end of August.

Ti Gong

Mount Hengshan.

The landmark Zhongshan Rd S., originally known as Nanzheng Street, is the earliest and most mature commercial area in Hengyang, carrying the memory of the most brilliant era of Hengyang's traditional commerce.

Lined with an array of historical and cultural sites, it is now experiencing a facelift. The renovation will deeply explore the cultural context and historical allusions of the city, endowing each street with a unique story.

Ti Gong

Playa Maya Water Park.

Fuzhi Lane is a small alley that is 40 meters long and three meters wide. The renovation involves the repair of old buildings and will introduce businesses such as coffee shops, bookstores, Tang Dynasty (AD 618-907) costumes, and hanfu (traditional Chinese Han-style attire). The whole protect is expected to open in August.



Ti Gong

Shigu Academy.

Hengyang two-day route:

Dongzhou Island 东洲岛 - Shigu Academy of Classical Learning 石鼓书院 - Laiyan Pagoda 来雁塔 - Playa Maya Water Park 玛雅海滩水公园 - Night markets (Shifu Road Food Block 市府路美食街区, Yanmingxi Night Market 雁鸣溪夜市 - Nanhuali Night Market 南华里夜市) - Mount Hengshan Scenic Area 南岳衡山景区

Ti Gong

Huiyan Pagoda.

Zhongshan Road
