Escape the heat of city in scenic Hengyang

The city of Hengyang in central China's Hunan Province unveiled its summer tourist attractions and routes as well as 312 new cultural and tourism projects in Shanghai on Friday.

Tourists can take leisure walks in the city, escape from the summer heat in the Mount Hengshan scenic area, and enjoy summer sports like drifting in a stream.

The city released a raft of new cultural and tourism attractions at the same time.

Hengyang 1944, an immersive tourism resort with an investment of more than 500 million yuan, replicates the heydays of the city in the 1940s with an old-fashioned train station, Zhongshan Road, Xinjie Street and other iconic architecture including a restored bank building and mansion. The construction is scheduled to be completed at the end of August.