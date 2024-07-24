A fridge magnet, inspired by the Yuan Dynasty's ceramic goblet, has become a hit among the residents who have been queuing up at Hangzhou Museum in the heat.

A fridge magnet shaped like a ceramic goblet has become a wanghong (online sensation) in Hangzhou, attracting people to line up in front of the Hangzhou Museum despite the scorching temperatures. The museum's collection of a ceramic goblet from the Yuan Dynasty (1271–1368) inspired the creation of the magnets. Crafted with resin to mimic the texture and sheen of porcelain, these magnets gained popularity quickly due to their appealing design. "We don't recommend people queuing up for them in such heat. More magnets will arrive by early August. We will inform the people via our official WeChat account," said Chen Jing, a Hangzhou Museum staff member. Currently, each museum visitor is limited to purchasing one magnet. The Yuan Dynasty ceramic goblet on display features pink and greenish hues, resulting from a combination of glazing techniques. At high temperatures, iron generates a variety of greens, whereas copper turns pink. Since copper volatilized easily when burned, pinkish porcelains were rare in ancient times. A serendipitous accident generated this simple vessel, which proved popular.

Ti Gong

In Chinese porcelain history, the Yuan-style goblet was rare. The Mongolians founded the Yuan Dynasty and brought their nomadic vessels here. The term mashangbei (马上杯) means "cup on horseback" referring to the goblet's design that allowed it to be fastened to a horse and easily carried while riding. The Hangzhou Museum, located at the foot of Wushan Hill and close to the famous Hefang Old Street, may be the best place to acquire a comprehensive view of the city. Its collection includes hundreds of ancient antiques and artifacts, spanning from the Neolithic Age to the Republic of China (1912–49). Recent projects in the museum include "Make Antiquities Alive," which aims to revitalize aged artifacts and draw more tourists. This fridge magnet is an attempt to revive antiques. The goblet was created in present-day Jingdezhen, Jiangxi Province. Centuries ago, it was the hub for producing pottery for the royal court and family. The city also produced the Yuan Dynasty blue-and-white pen stand, which is on display in the museum. The top of the pen stand, sculpted to resemble auspicious clouds, mimics the shape of hills. A pen stand used to be a standard item in a scholar's study room.

Ti Gong

Another highlight is a crystal glass cup from the Warring States Period (476-221 BC). During this era, the peak in Chinese jade production also spurred the use of other precious stones like crystal, due to their similar textures and crafting processes. Hangzhou was known as the "Southeast Buddhist Kingdom" in ancient times due to its numerous temples and devoted followers. The majority of the current temples in Hangzhou date back to the Five Dynasties and Ten Kingdoms period (AD 907-979), which established the city's legacy of Buddha worship. A top-tier pagoda depicts the spread of Buddhism in ancient Hangzhou. The stone pagoda, which showcases excellent carving abilities, was discovered in Lingfeng Temple. Local archaeologists discovered a cache of stone figures, sculptures, and tablets among the ruins of the centuries-old temple in the 1980s. The relics supplied historians with valuable materials for studying the transition from the Tang Dynasty (AD 618–907) to the Song Dynasty (960–1279) in Buddhist art. In reality, Hangzhou's political prominence emerged during the Qin Dynasty (221-206 BC), when the ruling court instituted county-level governance to accommodate the city's growing population. The Northern and Southern Dynasties (AD 420–589) elevated Hangzhou to the status of prefecture after centuries of prosperity. Antiques from all ages can be seen in the exhibition.

Ti Gong