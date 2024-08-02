Tea cultural park offers visitors a taste of Chinese tradition

Hangzhou is constructing a 387-hectare Jingshan Tea Culture Park in Yuhang District. Now, the first phase of Mengshanjing has rolled out the welcome mat to visitors since August 1.

Located at the heart of the Jingshan scenic area and Pingyao Town, Mengshanjing draws inspiration from the Song Dynasty architecture and gardens, incorporating tea cultural heritage and Oriental Zen aesthetics in its design.

Designers have curated an authentic Jingshan tea cultural experience consisting of five sections, namely chayi (茶仪 tea ceremony), chaxiang (茶飨 tea food), chayin (茶饮 tea beverages), chaju (茶居 tea hotel) and chayun (茶韵 tea vibe).

The highlight must be the Jingshan tea ceremony. Throughout dynasties, tea ceremonies have had a deep influence on Chinese tradition. Monk Faqin initiated the ceremony in Jingshan Temple during the Tang Dynasty (AD 618–907) to worship Buddha and treat devout believers.

The Jingshan tea ceremony peaked during the Southern Song Dynasty (1127–1279), when Hangzhou was the capital. In 2011, the ritual was listed as a National Intangible Culture Heritage. Two years ago, UNESCO added China's traditional tea-making to its list of intangible cultural heritage, featuring the Jingshan tea ceremony as one of its items.

The ceremony mainly involves the ritualized preparation and consumption of powdered tea, featuring specific performances, procedures and criteria for selecting tea leaves and vessels.

In addition to brewing tea, the ceremony also encompasses drumming to welcome guests, burning incense to worship Buddha and meditation. Every procedure integrates tea, etiquette rules, tea-making skills and Zen practices.

Zen is a school of Mahayana Buddhism that originated in China during the Tang Dynasty. Native Taoism influenced its development as a distinguished school of Chinese Buddhism, emphasizing rigorous meditation practice, deep understanding of Buddha's nature, and personal expression of this insight in daily life, especially for the betterment of others.