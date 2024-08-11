Zone out amid the beauty of water lilies
Water lilies are blooming lovely at Chenshan Botanic Garden in Songjiang District.
With the opening of the "Tranquil World of Water Lilies" on Saturday, visitors will be treated to a captivating display of water lilies, lotuses, and other aquatic plants in full bloom, creating a serene and picturesque atmosphere.
The exhibition showcases about 10,000 water lilies of some 330 varieties, including 180 tropical species and 150 hardy ones.
Several varieties are exhibited in Shanghai for the first time. Among the highlights is the debut of the "Xing Yun" water lily, a recently cultivated double-petaled Australian species with lavender-blue flowers by the garden.
The display comprises eight exhibition areas, with three new ones this year.
The "Double-Petaled Zone" celebrates the romance of the Qixi Festival, the Chinese Valentine's Day, with the theme of "double companionship." It primarily features the "Xing Yun" variety, along with other new introductions and more than 100 different water lily varieties.
The "Mountain and Water Zone" is a 600-meter stretch of hardy water lilies, which offers a scenic display of red, orange, yellow, pink, and white varieties, with a focus on mass plantings.
The "Floating Light Zone" reflects the craggy mountain peaks surrounding the lake, with tropical water lilies in a rainbow of colors floating on the water surface, transitioning from warm red tones to cool blues and fully displaying the beauty of hues and the diversity of water lilies.
The "Classic Elegance Zone" evokes a sense of tranquility with miniature water lilies, handcrafted water lily crafts, and lotus-shaped incense holders, creating a Zen-inspired space that invites the natural world into urban living.
The exhibition also features a series of events and activities for visitors of all ages. These include horticultural lectures, educational programs about water lilies and wetland plants, and a contest for children.
The garden will also offer nature journal workshops, providing a platform for visitors to engage deeply with the beauty of water lilies.
If you go
Venue: Chenshan Botanic Garden 辰山植物园
Opening hours: Through September 10, 8am-5:30pm
Address: 3888 Chenhua Highway, Songjiang District 松江区辰花公路3888号