Zone out amid the beauty of water lilies

Water lilies are blooming lovely at Chenshan Botanic Garden in Songjiang District.

With the opening of the "Tranquil World of Water Lilies" on Saturday, visitors will be treated to a captivating display of water lilies, lotuses, and other aquatic plants in full bloom, creating a serene and picturesque atmosphere.

The exhibition showcases about 10,000 water lilies of some 330 varieties, including 180 tropical species and 150 hardy ones.

Several varieties are exhibited in Shanghai for the first time. Among the highlights is the debut of the "Xing Yun" water lily, a recently cultivated double-petaled Australian species with lavender-blue flowers by the garden.

The display comprises eight exhibition areas, with three new ones this year.