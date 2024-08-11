﻿
Feature / Travel

Zone out amid the beauty of water lilies

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:33 UTC+8, 2024-08-11       0
Water lilies are blooming lovely at Chenshan Botanic Garden in Songjiang District.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:33 UTC+8, 2024-08-11       0
Zone out amid the beauty of water lilies
Ti Gong

Water lilies in bloom at the garden

Zone out amid the beauty of water lilies
Ti Gong

A pink lily flowers

Water lilies are blooming lovely at Chenshan Botanic Garden in Songjiang District.

With the opening of the "Tranquil World of Water Lilies" on Saturday, visitors will be treated to a captivating display of water lilies, lotuses, and other aquatic plants in full bloom, creating a serene and picturesque atmosphere.

The exhibition showcases about 10,000 water lilies of some 330 varieties, including 180 tropical species and 150 hardy ones.

Several varieties are exhibited in Shanghai for the first time. Among the highlights is the debut of the "Xing Yun" water lily, a recently cultivated double-petaled Australian species with lavender-blue flowers by the garden.

The display comprises eight exhibition areas, with three new ones this year.

Zone out amid the beauty of water lilies
Ti Gong

The lakes

Zone out amid the beauty of water lilies
Ti Gong

An enchanting scene

Zone out amid the beauty of water lilies
Ti Gong

The "Xing Yun" water lily

The "Double-Petaled Zone" celebrates the romance of the Qixi Festival, the Chinese Valentine's Day, with the theme of "double companionship." It primarily features the "Xing Yun" variety, along with other new introductions and more than 100 different water lily varieties.

The "Mountain and Water Zone" is a 600-meter stretch of hardy water lilies, which offers a scenic display of red, orange, yellow, pink, and white varieties, with a focus on mass plantings.

The "Floating Light Zone" reflects the craggy mountain peaks surrounding the lake, with tropical water lilies in a rainbow of colors floating on the water surface, transitioning from warm red tones to cool blues and fully displaying the beauty of hues and the diversity of water lilies.

The "Classic Elegance Zone" evokes a sense of tranquility with miniature water lilies, handcrafted water lily crafts, and lotus-shaped incense holders, creating a Zen-inspired space that invites the natural world into urban living.

The exhibition also features a series of events and activities for visitors of all ages. These include horticultural lectures, educational programs about water lilies and wetland plants, and a contest for children.

The garden will also offer nature journal workshops, providing a platform for visitors to engage deeply with the beauty of water lilies.

If you go

Venue: Chenshan Botanic Garden 辰山植物园

Opening hours: Through September 10, 8am-5:30pm

Address: 3888 Chenhua Highway, Songjiang District 松江区辰花公路3888号

Zone out amid the beauty of water lilies
Ti Gong

An elegant lavender lily.

Zone out amid the beauty of water lilies
Ti Gong

A water lily scenery

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Songjiang
Qixi Festival
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     