Tourists explore scenery and revolutionary history of Ningxia

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Shanghai and northwest Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region have organized a chartered flight for some 100 tourists to Guyuan City to explore the region's magnificent scenery and splendid culture as well as its revolutionary history. During the six-day tour, they will visit Liupanshan Mountain, following the Long March of the Red Army with a number of programs, and tour iconic attractions of Ningxia such as Xumishan Grottoes, Shapotou, Helan Mountain, Yellow River Grand Canyon and Huaiyuan Night Market. Ningxia is known for an array of tourist attractions such as Shapotou, whose name means high-rise dunes; Western Xia mausoleums; Shahu Lake; vast Gobi desert and majestic Helan Mountain. Its wines and mutton dishes are also famous. Amid a boom of tours of revolutionary sites to celebrate history this summer, cultural and tourism authorities of Shanghai and Ningxia on Friday jointly released 10 tourist routes.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

The Long March of the Red Army is a magnificent epic in the history of the Chinese revolution. Shanghai is the birthplace of the Party, while Guyuan in Ningxia is an important node city of the Long March, with its Liupanshan Mountain giving birth to the great spirit of the Long March. The routes select classic sites in Shanghai and Ningxia that reflect major Party events and important nodes of the Long March, connecting the urban prosperity of the Huangpu River with the majestic beauty of Liupanshan Mountain. From exploring the footprints of revolutionary martyrs to the deep pursuit of cultural roots, they also integrate the diverse charm of the desert and the ancient style of the Western Xia Dynasty (1038-1227). Among the tourist routes, the "Cultural Heritage Tour" will take people to appreciate the Yellow River civilization, enter the Silk Road desert, and explore the ancient charm of the Western Xia, while the "Inspirational Journey" shows the achievements of the new era. In addition, the route design includes characteristic projects such as re-walking the Long March and cultural root research.

Hu Min / SHINE