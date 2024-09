Something for everyone at 2024 Shanghai Tourism Festival

Between September 14 and October 6, 200 activities will be rolled out across the city as part of the 2024 Shanghai Tourism Festival.

Here are some highlights:





Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Shanghai Tourism Festival

Sept 14 on Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall

Closing Ceremony of the Shanghai Tourism Festival

Oct 6 at Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park

Shanghai Tourism Festival Float Parade

Sept 14 in Huangpu District, at Nanjing Road E. Central Mall

Sept 15 in Jing'an District, Life Hub@ Daning

Sept 16 in Putuo District, Global Harbor

Sept 17 in Songjiang District, Shanghai Film Park

Sept 20 in Chongming District, Chongming New City Convention Center

Sept 21 in Fengxian District, Nanqiao Town, Jiefang Road

Sept 22 in Jinshan District, Jinghe Road near Fengtang Rd N.

Sept 24 in Jiading District, Wuwei Road

Sept 25 in Yangpu District, Jiangwan Stadium

Sept 26 in Qingpu District, Injoy Mall

Sept 27 in Baoshan District, Shanghai Port International Cruise Terminal

Sept 28-Oct 6 in Lingang Special Area, Dishui Lake

The First Shanghai International Light Festival

Sept 19-Oct 18

Main venue: Shanghai Exhibition Center

Branch venues: Pudong, Huangpu, Jiang'an, Xuhui, Changning, Putuo, Hongkou, Yangpu, Songjiang, Qingpu, Fengxian and Lingang

2024 Rose Wedding

Sept 22 at The Bund Finance Center

Cheong-Sam Culture Festival

Sept 16 - Oct 7 at Shanghai Film Shooting Base

Longtang (Shanghai Alley) travelling

Sept 15 - Sept 16 in Suhewan MIXC WORLD and Zhangyuan

" City Ride " Shanghai Cycling Festival

Sept 20 across Shanghai

The 4th "Half Marathon Suzhou Creek" Culture and Tourism Festival

Sept 16-Oct 15 in Putuo District

Port Concert

Sept 28-Oct 6 at Baoshan Binjiang cruise area

Shanghai Cruise Culture Tourism Festival

Sept 27-Oct 6 at Baoshan Binjiang cruise area

UIM F1H20 World Championship Grand Prix of Shanghai China 2024

Oct 3-Oct 6 at Baoshan Binjiang cruise area

27th Kite Festival

Sept 14-Oct 8 at Shanghai international kite flying field in Fengxian District

22nd Urban Forest Carnival

Oct 1-6 at Shanghai Gongqing Forest Park

6th Straw Culture Festival

Sept 22-Oct 31 at Jiabei Country Park

2024 Chenshan Nature Lifestyle Festival

Oct 1-5 at Chenshan Botanical Garden

Mid-Autumn Dream Gala

Sept 15-17 across Xuhui District

18th Fengjing Water Town Wedding

Sept 22 in Fengjing Ancient Town

18th Nanxiang Xiaolong (steamed mini-buns filled with pork) Culture Festival

Between late September and late October on Nanxiang Old Street

Jiuzi (games traditionally played in lanes) Competition

Sept 21 at Jiuzi Park

2024 Shanghai Confucius Culture Festival

Late September at Zhouqiao Scenic Area, Jiading District

Xinsheng Festival Mid-Autumn Festival Celebration

Sept 6-17 at Shanghai Panlong Tiandi

The Great Art of Dunhuang

Sept 20-December 20 at China Art Museum

Jiangnan Foodie Festival

Sept 14-18 at Jinjiang Amusement Park