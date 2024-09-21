A taste of Taizhou's delicious food in the city

If you plan to visit Taizhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, come hungry as the city is a real heaven for foodies.

From steamed dumplings stuffed with crab roe to Huangqiao shaobing, a type of flat bread, Taizhou served an authentic feast in Shanghai on Friday night, tempting travelers with local mouthwatering delicacies during the ongoing 2024 Shanghai Tourism Festival.

The 2024 "Taste of Taizhou" Food Tourism Season has started, and the Taixing Food Shanghai Exchange Promotion Week was launched on Friday at the same time in the Pudong New Area. It began with a performance of Taixing flower drum, a national-level intangible cultural heritage representative item, setting the stage for a joyful beginning.

Cuisine is an indelible hometown sentiment for many people, and Taizhou is a city with a long cultural history, pleasant scenery, and many delicious flavors on the tip of the tongue.