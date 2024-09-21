Feature / Travel

A taste of Taizhou's delicious food in the city

If you plan to visit Taizhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, come hungry as the city is a real heaven for foodies.
Ti Gong

Taizhou hosted a food bazaar in Shanghai on Friday night.

Ti Gong

A typical Taizhou morning tea feast.

If you plan to visit Taizhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, come hungry as the city is a real heaven for foodies.

From steamed dumplings stuffed with crab roe to Huangqiao shaobing, a type of flat bread, Taizhou served an authentic feast in Shanghai on Friday night, tempting travelers with local mouthwatering delicacies during the ongoing 2024 Shanghai Tourism Festival.

The 2024 "Taste of Taizhou" Food Tourism Season has started, and the Taixing Food Shanghai Exchange Promotion Week was launched on Friday at the same time in the Pudong New Area. It began with a performance of Taixing flower drum, a national-level intangible cultural heritage representative item, setting the stage for a joyful beginning.

Cuisine is an indelible hometown sentiment for many people, and Taizhou is a city with a long cultural history, pleasant scenery, and many delicious flavors on the tip of the tongue.

Ti Gong

Night scenery of Fengcheng River in Taizhou.

Ti Gong

A crab feast.

This autumn, a slew of splendid cultural and tourism activities will be rolled out in Taizhou. These include a trendy food intangible cultural heritage market, mouthwatering competitions such as the Qinhu Eight Delicacies Cooking Competition and the Quxia Town Soup Dumpling Food Season.

In the golden autumn season, the Xinghua Qianduo Chrysanthemum Scenic Area is like a huge palette, with chrysanthemums of different colors bursting into full bloom, presenting a beautiful spectacle of various hues, while a pet music party is scheduled to be held at Qinhu Lake Scenic Area during the National Day holiday.

Tourists can not only enjoy the visual feast of Taizhou's golden autumn, but also taste authentic Taizhou delicacies such as hairy crabs, soup dumplings, Qinhu eight delicacies, and Diaopu Wanzhuang mutton.

Ti Gong

Huangqiao sesame cake.

Ti Gong

Soup dumpling.

Taixing's Jiangsha crab is famous for its green back, white belly, delicate meat, and fresh taste. Taixing's morning tea has a long history of hundreds of years, and the tradition of "tea and noodle" has become a "must-have course" for locals in the morning.

Huangqiao sesame cake is golden in color and crispy and tasty, and Taixing's Xuanpu wonton features thin skin and tender filling as well as delicious soup. All these will be served during the season.

Ti Gong

Taizhou cooks up a feast in Shanghai.

Ti Gong

Taizhou hairy crabs at the bazaar.

