Guangwu Mountain forests a stunning autumn landscape
A night breeze brushes through Bashan Mountains, and the sky is aglow with leaves; the color is more vibrant than peach blossoms.
This is a poem eulogizing the beauty of Guangwu Mountain's red leaf scenery, dubbed "the longest natural red carpet in Asia," in Bazhong City, southwest China's Sichuan Province.
Guangwu Mountain Scenic Area boasts a unique land form blending peculiar ridge and peak clusters, lush vegetation, enchanting waterfalls and stunning canyon landscapes, while red leaves are the most representative scenery.
Many photography and literature enthusiasts come when the mountain turns red every autumn.
The 22nd Sichuan Guangwu Mountain International Red Leaf Festival is scheduled to start on October 8 and run through November 18, Bazhong City's cultural and tourism authorities announced recently in Shanghai during a tourism exchange event.
During the festival, activities such as a photography exhibition, low-altitude flight experiences over Bashan Mountain, a camping season, a red leaf starry sky music festival and autumn wandering tours will be conducted.
"Red carpet" is a rare natural spectacle in Guangwu Mountain. The red leaves of the mountain show a gradient change in color, mainly in blue, green, yellow, orange, and red, which is incomparable to other red leaf viewing areas in the country.
The scenic area is also known for azaleas in spring, coolness in summer, red leaves in autumn, and rime in winter, and is crowned a "biological gene bank and a natural oxygen bar."
Recently, Bazhong Cultural Tourism Development Group signed a strategic cooperation agreement with China's global travel service provider Trip.com in Shanghai. The strategic signing will gather the strength of multiple platforms, integrate advantageous resources, and promote the Bazhong cultural tourism brand.