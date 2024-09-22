Guangwu Mountain forests a stunning autumn landscape

A night breeze brushes through Bashan Mountains, and the sky is aglow with leaves; the color is more vibrant than peach blossoms.

This is a poem eulogizing the beauty of Guangwu Mountain's red leaf scenery, dubbed "the longest natural red carpet in Asia," in Bazhong City, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

Guangwu Mountain Scenic Area boasts a unique land form blending peculiar ridge and peak clusters, lush vegetation, enchanting waterfalls and stunning canyon landscapes, while red leaves are the most representative scenery.

Many photography and literature enthusiasts come when the mountain turns red every autumn.

The 22nd Sichuan Guangwu Mountain International Red Leaf Festival is scheduled to start on October 8 and run through November 18, Bazhong City's cultural and tourism authorities announced recently in Shanghai during a tourism exchange event.