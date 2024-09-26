Feature / Travel

Nanjing offers an autumnal welcome to visitors from Shanghai

With the National Day holiday just around the corner, the capital of neighboring Jiangsu Province reveals at a promotion in Songjiang District why this is the best time to visit.
Ti Gong

Autumn is one of the best times to visit Nanjing and appreciate its beauty.

With golden hues about to blanket mountains and rivers, Nanjing, capital of neighboring Jiangsu Province, unveiled its autumn splendor and attraction in Shanghai on Thursday with the National Day holiday just around the corner.

The East China University of Political Science and Law in Songjiang District was adorned with Nanjing elements, immersing students in the profound historical heritage and the elegant beauty of mountains, rivers, and forests that define Nanjing.

The Nanjing City Administration of Culture and Tourism and bloggers released how to travel like a local in Nanjing during the autumn season, leading students on a virtual tour of the city.

Ti Gong

The beauty of an autumn day in of Nanjing.

Among must-visit attractions, Qixia Mountain is the place to admire the magnificent red-maple-capped scenery, while the 600-meter Sacred Way of the Ming Xiaoling, or the Mausoleum of the First Emperor of the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), is about to enter the most beautiful season of the year.

Gazing from Taicheng, a span of Ming City Wall, there are the lake and mountain views of Zhongshan Mountain and Xuanwu Lakes, and the ancient vicissitudes of the Ming City Wall, where history and reality interweave. The weathered bricks seem to take people back to ancient Jinling and feel the heartbeat of history.

October is the best season for sightseeing and hiking in Nanjing. To climb the Yuejiang Tower for a panoramic view, to be intoxicated by the landscapes of Niushou Mountain, and to feel the majestic charm of Nanjing atop Zhongshan Mountain are some recommended activities.

Ti Gong

A photographic exhibition showcased the best of Nanjing attractions.

Ti Gong

A map of Nanjing attractions designed for tourists.

Nanjing is filled with the fragrance of osmanthus and the city is also heaven for foodies. In the Confucius Temple, Laomendong area, and other traditional snack shops, you'll find the best flavor of Qinhuai Eight Wonder Snacks, shizitou (stew meatballs),

Jinling soup dumplings and beef guotie (half-fried, half-steamed dumplings) are a real delight.

Nanjing's cultural and tourism authorities have released a number of tourism packages combining admission to tourist attractions, boutique accommodation and transport during the holiday with discounted prices on the official Nanjing Culture and Tourism WeChat account.

Ti Gong

A view of Nanjing at night.

Ti Gong

Students learn about Nanjing attractions.

Ti Gong

A lacquer fan experience.

