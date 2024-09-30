Xizang's Mount Everest county seeks closer Shanghai ties

Spread over 5,000 square meters, Tingri County in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region is seeking closer ties with Shanghai in the cultural and tourism sector.

Tingri is known for the spectacular views of Mount Qomolangma, or Everest, and the Rongbuk Monastery, the highest monastery in the world.

A cultural feast that combines the art of light with the charm of the plateau – the 2024 Tingri Mount Everest Culture and Tourism Photography Competition Exhibition – is on at Guangfulin Relics Park in suburban Songjiang District, which has been assisting in Tingri's development for three decades.

A selection of 100 photographs comprehensively displays the natural scenery, cultural customs, and happy life of local people.

A total of 10,143 works were collected since June, when the competition was launched, and the exhibition will run through the seven-day National Day holiday, from October 1 to 7.