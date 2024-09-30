Feature / Travel

Xizang's Mount Everest county seeks closer Shanghai ties

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:09 UTC+8, 2024-09-30       0
Tingri County in southwestern Xizang Autonomous Region, known for the spectacular views of Mount Everest, is seeking closer ties with Shanghai in the cultural and tourism sector.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:09 UTC+8, 2024-09-30       0
Xizang's Mount Everest county seeks closer Shanghai ties
Zhang Zhenqi

Wildlife in Tingri, a photo on display

Spread over 5,000 square meters, Tingri County in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region is seeking closer ties with Shanghai in the cultural and tourism sector.

Tingri is known for the spectacular views of Mount Qomolangma, or Everest, and the Rongbuk Monastery, the highest monastery in the world.

A cultural feast that combines the art of light with the charm of the plateau – the 2024 Tingri Mount Everest Culture and Tourism Photography Competition Exhibition – is on at Guangfulin Relics Park in suburban Songjiang District, which has been assisting in Tingri's development for three decades.

A selection of 100 photographs comprehensively displays the natural scenery, cultural customs, and happy life of local people.

A total of 10,143 works were collected since June, when the competition was launched, and the exhibition will run through the seven-day National Day holiday, from October 1 to 7.

Xizang's Mount Everest county seeks closer Shanghai ties
Xu Yao

Plants at the foot of Mount Everest

Tingri is an ideal place for tourism, outdoor adventure, and exploration, attracting a large number of tourists every year in search of peace of mind and the power of nature. Nearly 96 percent of Tingri land area is located within the Mount Everest National Nature Reserve, boasting natural wonders such as snow-capped mountains, Danxia landforms, sand dunes, wetlands, as well as rich wildlife resources.

The county recently released the Mount Everest Ecological Culture and Tourism Integration Development Research Report (2024) in Shanghai.

Tingri, relying on its rich tourism resources and unique geographical advantages, aims to make the Mount Everest scenic area a "world-class nature reserve and ecological scenic area," according to Zhu Dongfeng, deputy governor of the county.

Xizang's Mount Everest county seeks closer Shanghai ties
Wang Haiping / Ti Gong

Pasture in Tingri

Xizang's Mount Everest county seeks closer Shanghai ties
Ti Gong

Tingri County is seeking closer cooperation with Shanghai.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Dongfeng
Songjiang
National Day holiday
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     