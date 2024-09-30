Xizang's Mount Everest county seeks closer Shanghai ties
Spread over 5,000 square meters, Tingri County in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region is seeking closer ties with Shanghai in the cultural and tourism sector.
Tingri is known for the spectacular views of Mount Qomolangma, or Everest, and the Rongbuk Monastery, the highest monastery in the world.
A cultural feast that combines the art of light with the charm of the plateau – the 2024 Tingri Mount Everest Culture and Tourism Photography Competition Exhibition – is on at Guangfulin Relics Park in suburban Songjiang District, which has been assisting in Tingri's development for three decades.
A selection of 100 photographs comprehensively displays the natural scenery, cultural customs, and happy life of local people.
A total of 10,143 works were collected since June, when the competition was launched, and the exhibition will run through the seven-day National Day holiday, from October 1 to 7.
Tingri is an ideal place for tourism, outdoor adventure, and exploration, attracting a large number of tourists every year in search of peace of mind and the power of nature. Nearly 96 percent of Tingri land area is located within the Mount Everest National Nature Reserve, boasting natural wonders such as snow-capped mountains, Danxia landforms, sand dunes, wetlands, as well as rich wildlife resources.
The county recently released the Mount Everest Ecological Culture and Tourism Integration Development Research Report (2024) in Shanghai.
Tingri, relying on its rich tourism resources and unique geographical advantages, aims to make the Mount Everest scenic area a "world-class nature reserve and ecological scenic area," according to Zhu Dongfeng, deputy governor of the county.