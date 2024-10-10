Changsha launches revitalization project for tour attractions, industrial past

During the National Day holiday, Changsha's ticketing orders increased by 18 percent year-on-year, with outbound tour orders surging by 89 percent and inbound tour orders growing 17 percent, China's global travel service provider Trip.com revealed on Wednesday.

The city's culture and tourism authorities have released a host of new moves to increase its tourism allure and upgrade tourism services.

Changsha in central China's Hunan Province, a popular tourist destination for its laid-back lifestyle and mouthwatering food, has recently launched a revitalization program for traditional tourist attractions and industrial heritage, with a robust tourism market performance achieved during the National Day holiday.

The Tianxin Pavilion Scenic Area, located in the city center, was renovated recently with the Tianxin Pavilion Light Park starting trial operation this month.

The historical spot has the Tianxin Ancient Pavilion and the Ancient City Wall as its main attractions. Since the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), the Tianxin Pavilion has been regarded as a symbol of the ancient city.

A new night tour of Tianxin Pavilion has been introduced with the garden landscape and pavilion exhibitions upgraded and immersive performance programs such as the "Cultural and Martial Ascension Show" launched to enrich the experience and boost night visitor numbers.

Through 10 vibrant scenes including light and shadow tunnels and water curtain projections, historical and cultural elements are integrated into sound, light, and electrical technologies.

An industrial heritage theme cultural park has been created on the renovated site of an oil mill industrial site with a history dating back nearly 90 years, becoming a new landmark for tourists.

Changsha has launched a wave of service upgrades recently as well, involving advance compensation, hotel check-in within 15 minutes, and on-site complaint response within an hour.