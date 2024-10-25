Qingpu releases culture, tourism maps for CIIE visitors
With the clock ticking down to the 7th China International Import Expo, Qingpu District released a map of its culture and tourism services and six themed travel routes on Friday for international visitors.
The "Gathering in Qingpu" CIIE Qingpu cultural and tourism service panoramic map will help domestic and foreign visitors enjoy Qingpu.
The map includes concise and practical public service information and covers Qingpu's iconic tourist attractions and leisure landmarks like Zhujiajiao Ancient Town, Oriental Green Land, and Panlong Tiandi, allowing domestic and foreign visitors to appreciate its historical culture and modern features.
The map includes subway and rail transit transfers around the CIIE venue, major shopping centers and commercial streets, and hotels and boutique homestays.
The map will be available at CIIE reception areas, boutique homestays, A-level scenic spots, cultural venues and main commercial areas.
Expo participants can access the electronic version via the official WeChat account of "Qingpu Culture and Tourism (青浦文旅)."
Six themed travel routes for the event were released on Friday, concentrating on dining, staying, traveling, sports, shopping, and entertainment.
Panlong Tiandi, Hemu Water Street, Lianyi Loquat Park, Zhujiajiao Water Town, and Lianhu Village in Jinze Town offer a rustic feast of Qingpu's seasonal specialties and fresh river foods.
Another route connects Hongqiao Flower Valley, Ganso Dream World, Oriental Green Land, Cenbu Village, Shanghai Yacht Club & Resort, and Yuandang Bridge, providing water activities and space for jogging.
The route from Shanghai Songze Site Museum to Zhujiajiao Ancient Town, Liantang Ancient Town, Jinze Ancient Town, Qingxi Country Park, and Shanghai Grand View Garden encourages visitors to experience the timeless beauty of literature and art.