Qingpu releases culture, tourism maps for CIIE visitors

With the clock ticking down to the 7th China International Import Expo, Qingpu District released a map of its culture and tourism services and six themed travel routes on Friday for international visitors.

The "Gathering in Qingpu" CIIE Qingpu cultural and tourism service panoramic map will help domestic and foreign visitors enjoy Qingpu.

The map includes concise and practical public service information and covers Qingpu's iconic tourist attractions and leisure landmarks like Zhujiajiao Ancient Town, Oriental Green Land, and Panlong Tiandi, allowing domestic and foreign visitors to appreciate its historical culture and modern features.





