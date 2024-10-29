Feature / Travel

Fiji offers a paradise for Chinese visitors

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:58 UTC+8, 2024-10-29       0
Island nation sets its sights on a million international visitors this year after a rapid recovery from the pandemic and a wealth of experiences to offer tourists from overseas.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:58 UTC+8, 2024-10-29       0
Fiji offers a paradise for Chinese visitors
Ti Gong

Fiji is a tropical paradise and perfect destination at this time of the year.

Tourism Fiji unveiled the island's Top 10 experiences in Shanghai on Monday, providing inspiration for those planning to travel there during the upcoming winter holidays.

Fiji's tourism industry rapidly recovered after the pandemic and last year it welcomed a record 929,740 visitors, with nearly 80 percent of them on vacation.

This year it is expecting over a million, with China its fourth-largest source of visitors.

The Top 10 experiences highlight Fiji's unique advantages in tourist resources and differentiate it from other long-haul island destinations.

Fiji offers a paradise for Chinese visitors
Ti Gong

Snorkeling in the clear waters around Fiji.

These include adventures that contrast with the island's laid-back lifestyle.

Tourists can enjoy in a wide array of outdoor activities from skydiving and zip-lining through the jungle, to snorkeling in coastal waters and river rafting.

Sigatoka River Safari, Go Dirty Tours, Skydive Tours, Zip Line and Ibike Fiji provide a range of recommended activities.

Fiji offers a paradise for Chinese visitors
Ti Gong

Visitors can experience local folk culture and traditions.

Another experience is watching the world's earliest sunrise while basking in the warmth of the tropical paradise.

Fiji's location makes it one of the first countries in the world to welcome the first rays of the sun. Nanuku Resort Fiji, Nanuku Beach, Paradise Cove Resort and Sunrise & Sunset Point are among the best spots to witness the sunrise.

Fiji Airways operates three to five direct flights from Hong Kong to Fiji a week.

Fiji offers a paradise for Chinese visitors
Ti Gong

Visitors can experience the joy of snorkeling in clear coastal waters.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     