Fiji offers a paradise for Chinese visitors

Tourism Fiji unveiled the island's Top 10 experiences in Shanghai on Monday, providing inspiration for those planning to travel there during the upcoming winter holidays.

Fiji's tourism industry rapidly recovered after the pandemic and last year it welcomed a record 929,740 visitors, with nearly 80 percent of them on vacation.

This year it is expecting over a million, with China its fourth-largest source of visitors.

The Top 10 experiences highlight Fiji's unique advantages in tourist resources and differentiate it from other long-haul island destinations.