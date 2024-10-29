Fiji offers a paradise for Chinese visitors
Tourism Fiji unveiled the island's Top 10 experiences in Shanghai on Monday, providing inspiration for those planning to travel there during the upcoming winter holidays.
Fiji's tourism industry rapidly recovered after the pandemic and last year it welcomed a record 929,740 visitors, with nearly 80 percent of them on vacation.
This year it is expecting over a million, with China its fourth-largest source of visitors.
The Top 10 experiences highlight Fiji's unique advantages in tourist resources and differentiate it from other long-haul island destinations.
These include adventures that contrast with the island's laid-back lifestyle.
Tourists can enjoy in a wide array of outdoor activities from skydiving and zip-lining through the jungle, to snorkeling in coastal waters and river rafting.
Sigatoka River Safari, Go Dirty Tours, Skydive Tours, Zip Line and Ibike Fiji provide a range of recommended activities.
Another experience is watching the world's earliest sunrise while basking in the warmth of the tropical paradise.
Fiji's location makes it one of the first countries in the world to welcome the first rays of the sun. Nanuku Resort Fiji, Nanuku Beach, Paradise Cove Resort and Sunrise & Sunset Point are among the best spots to witness the sunrise.
Fiji Airways operates three to five direct flights from Hong Kong to Fiji a week.