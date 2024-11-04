Heilongjiang eyes Shanghai tourists as it promotes winter tourism

Heilongjiang Province created a "snowfall" setting in Shanghai on Sunday as it unveiled ten tourism routes for the 2024-25 ice and snow season.

The province boasts lifelike ice sculptures and snow buildings, breathtaking rime spectacles, endless snow woods, ice and snow sports, and appealing urban settings. With the Asian Winter Games set to begin on February 7 in Harbin, ice and snow tourism in the province is attracting people.

On Sunday, Harbin, Jixi, Shuangyashan and Heihe cities from Heilongjiang promoted their latest winter tourism routes and products in Shanghai's Xuhui District, highlighting the province's history, ice and snow, and folk culture.