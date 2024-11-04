Heilongjiang eyes Shanghai tourists as it promotes winter tourism
Heilongjiang Province created a "snowfall" setting in Shanghai on Sunday as it unveiled ten tourism routes for the 2024-25 ice and snow season.
The province boasts lifelike ice sculptures and snow buildings, breathtaking rime spectacles, endless snow woods, ice and snow sports, and appealing urban settings. With the Asian Winter Games set to begin on February 7 in Harbin, ice and snow tourism in the province is attracting people.
On Sunday, Harbin, Jixi, Shuangyashan and Heihe cities from Heilongjiang promoted their latest winter tourism routes and products in Shanghai's Xuhui District, highlighting the province's history, ice and snow, and folk culture.
Shanghai has been a big player in tourism for Heilongjiang. According to China's global travel service provider Trip.com, Shanghai tourists were among the top three source markets for Heilongjiang during the previous ice and snow season, with persons born in the 1980s and 1990s accounting for roughly 60 percent.
The 3rd Greater Hinggan Mountains Forest Ice and Snow Carnival began on November 1. As the northernmost, highest in latitude, and longest snow season outdoor ski resort in the country, Mohe Arctic Ski Resort's skiing period will last till the end of April.
Tourists will experience the thrill of racing through the snow and enjoy the fun of snow tug-of-war, snow football, snowmobiles, and other activities.
Route 1: Harbin Ice and Snow World - Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo - Bonski Resort - Songhua River Ice and Snow Carnival - Songhua River Ice and Snow Carnival ( Zhaolin Park) - Harbin Ice Lantern Art Fair (Zhaolin Park) - Qunli Music Park - Volga Manor
Route 2: Harbin Railway Station - Hongjun Street Former Consulate Site Cluster - St Alekseyev Church - Jihong Bridge - Holy Iveron Icon Orthodox Church - Pedestrian Zhongyang Street - Binzhou Railway Bridge - Church of St Sophia - Chinese Baroque Historical Cultural Preservation Areas