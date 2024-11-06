Chrysanthemum Festival draws hordes of admirers

The annual Yangtze Delta Chrysanthemum Festival at the Hangzhou Botanical Garden is attracting horticulturists and locals alike.

This year, the festival is being co-hosted by more than 40 organizations and departments from Zhejiang, Henan and Jiangsu provinces, as well as Shanghai. Specialists across the country view the festival as an opportunity to exchange knowledge about cultivation and floral arrangements.

The event aims to promote the urban greening and gardening design sector by creating landscapes with chrysanthemums.

To increase the number of attendees at the floral display, organizers have put up five subvenues in Shangcheng, Qiantang, Xiaoshan and Lin'an districts, as well as Jiande County.

The event also allows floral arrangement and cultivation experts from across the country to share their knowledge. Garden designers have placed potted flowers to reflect the unique characteristics of each district or county.

The flower arrangement at Shangcheng District is inspired by the Southern Song Dynasty (1127-1279) ink-wash painting "Butterflies Flying Among Chrysanthemums (菊丛飞蝶图)" and porcelain bowls with chrysanthemum pattern.