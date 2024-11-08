Feature / Travel

Bird festival begins at in Yuantouzhu Scenic Area in Wuxi

In the winter of Yuantouzhu (Turtle Head Isle), the sky and the lake surface are soaked in orange hues under the sun, and flocks of red billed gulls flutter and fly above the lake.
Ti Gong

Red billed gulls fly above Taihu Lake.

A grand bird watching festival has started in Yuantouzhu Scenic Area in Wuxi, East China's Jiangsu Province, offering a spectacular view of migratory black-headed gulls flying through.

In the winter of Yuantouzhu (Turtle Head Isle), the sky and the lake surface are both soaked in orange hues under the sun, and flocks of red billed gulls flutter and fly above the lake.

Yuantouzhu, known for its dreamlike cherry blossom scenery in spring, is the habitat of the Siberian red billed gulls. The period between late November and February is the best time to observe the birds and a boat tour is the recommended way.

Ti Gong

Gulls fly silhouetted against the sunset.

Visitors can also look over the beautiful Taihu Lake sunset scenery and the magnificent scene of tens of thousands of birds flying to Taihuxian Island.

Wuxi unveiled its autumn and winter attractions in Shanghai recently during a tourism promotion event. This autumn and winter, the Taihu Fisherman's Market on Taihuxian Island and a photograph competition in Yuantouzhu are scheduled.

A chrysanthemum exhibition is being held in Huishan Ancient Town and will run through the end of November. The city will also host a drone competition and the French Film Week in November.

Wuxi boasts attractions including Turtle Head Isle, or Yuantouzhu, which has one of the largest cherry orchards in the country; Donglin Academy; Wuxi Jiangnan Ancient Canal Tourist Resort; and Wuxi Yangshan Ecological Leisure Tourism Resort.

It only takes about 45 minutes by high-speed railway from Shanghai to Wuxi.

Ti Gong

Gulls circle at Yuantouzhu Scenic Area.

Ti Gong

Wuxi sets up booths in Shanghai.

﻿
