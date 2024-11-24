Xinjiang showcases winter tourism attractions

Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region launched its cultural and tourism consumption season in Shanghai over the weekend at the China International Travel Mart 2024.

Consumption coupons were distributed and inbound tourism routes released.

With the start of the consumption season, online platforms such as Trip.com and Qunar has been simultaneously distributing cultural and tourism consumption vouchers to the autonomous region.

Hami City, the Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bortala, and Bayingolin Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture have also introduced preferential policies, issuing coupons covering accommodation, ski tickets, and admissions to tourist attractions, with discounts up to 50 percent off.