Xinjiang showcases winter tourism attractions

  19:32 UTC+8, 2024-11-24       0
Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region launched its cultural and tourism consumption season in Shanghai over the weekend at the China International Travel Mart 2024.
Ti Gong

A dreamlike winter scene in Xinjiang.

Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region launched its cultural and tourism consumption season in Shanghai over the weekend at the China International Travel Mart 2024.

Consumption coupons were distributed and inbound tourism routes released.

With the start of the consumption season, online platforms such as Trip.com and Qunar has been simultaneously distributing cultural and tourism consumption vouchers to the autonomous region.

Hami City, the Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bortala, and Bayingolin Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture have also introduced preferential policies, issuing coupons covering accommodation, ski tickets, and admissions to tourist attractions, with discounts up to 50 percent off.

Ti Gong

Snow-capped Xinjiang

Ti Gong

Xinjiang lures travelers with natural beauty.

In 2024, Xinjiang witnessed rapid cultural and tourism growth, ranking at the forefront nationwide, and is particularly favored by foreign tourists, according to China's global travel service provider Trip.com.

This winter, focusing on skiing, self-driving, snow and ice, health and leisure, and other themes, Xinjiang launched 15 boutique tourism routes in Shanghai to lure inbound travelers.

On Saturday afternoon, a cultural and tourism market was set up at Songjiang University Town, featuring passionate Xinjiang dance performance, novel check-in installations, lucky draws and interactions.

Ti Gong

A bazaar in Songjiang attracts expats.

Two of the routes for inbound travelers:

"Snow Realm Legend" Journey

It takes people to explore the ultimate ski fun and profound culture of Xinjiang.

Urumqi City 乌鲁木齐市 - Qinggel Wolf Mountain International Ski Resort 青格里狼山国际滑雪度假区 - Koktokay International Ski Resort 可可托海国际滑雪度假区 - Hemu Village 禾木村 - Jike Pulin International Ski Resort 吉克普林国际滑雪度假区 - World Ghost Town 世界魔鬼城 - Dushanzi Ski Resort 独山子冰峰滑雪场 - Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region Museum 新疆维吾尔自治区博物馆 - Xinjiang International Grand Bazaar 新疆国际大巴扎 - Urumqi City 乌鲁木齐市

Autumn Tour: A Journey through the Colorful Danxia Landforms

Embark on this exploratory journey starting from Urumqi City. Experience the wonders of nature and be fascinated by the lake view of Sayram.

Urumqi City 乌鲁木齐市 - Xinjiang International Grand Bazaar 新疆国际大巴扎 - S101 Danxia Scenic Byway S101百里丹霞风景道 - Manas National Wetland Park 玛纳斯国家湿地公园 - Hongshanzui 红山嘴 - Sayram Lake 赛里木湖 - Guozigou Bridge 果子沟大桥 - Huiyuan Ancient City 惠远古城 - Liuxing Street 六星街 - Kazanqi Folk Tourism Area in Ancient City of Yili 喀赞其民俗旅游区 - Yining City 伊宁市

Ti Gong

Xinjiang brings local performance to Shanghai.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Songjiang
