Nanjing tourism festival features autumn and winter activities

With high-speed railway tourism development on the fast track in the Yangtze River Delta region, the autumn and winter tourism attractions of Jiangning in Nanjing, neighboring Jiangsu Province, were released at the China International Travel Mart 2024 in the city.

Jiangning hosted a bazaar on Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall on Friday night, setting up 28 booths showcasing its tourism charm and intangible cultural heritage and tempting tourists with mouth watering delicacies.

Colorful lanterns, brocade, and ceramics were featured, showcasing the profound culture of Nanjing as the ancient capital of six dynasties.

Specialties like Jiangning cherry ducks and Hengxi rice wine also attracted many visitors, and a fashion show was staged on the Bund.