Nanjing tourism festival features autumn and winter activities
With high-speed railway tourism development on the fast track in the Yangtze River Delta region, the autumn and winter tourism attractions of Jiangning in Nanjing, neighboring Jiangsu Province, were released at the China International Travel Mart 2024 in the city.
Jiangning hosted a bazaar on Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall on Friday night, setting up 28 booths showcasing its tourism charm and intangible cultural heritage and tempting tourists with mouth watering delicacies.
Colorful lanterns, brocade, and ceramics were featured, showcasing the profound culture of Nanjing as the ancient capital of six dynasties.
Specialties like Jiangning cherry ducks and Hengxi rice wine also attracted many visitors, and a fashion show was staged on the Bund.
Nanjing is known for its hotspring, and Jiangning boasts the Nanjing Niushou Mountain Cultural Tourism Zone and Jiangsu Garden Expo Park, with a 130-kilometer tourist scenic corridor connecting from east to west.
Nanjing has launched a cultural tourism festival which will run through December 7, featuring a series of colorful autumn and winter cultural and tourism experience activities.
Its famous Hongshan Forest Zoo is offering 35,000 free admission slots through December 8.
Among must-visit autumn attractions, Qixia Mountain, the 600-meter Sacred Way of the Ming Xiaoling, or the Mausoleum of the First Emperor of the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), is at its most beautiful season of the year.
How to get there: From Shanghai to Nanjing, it takes approximately one and a half hour by high-speed train to Nanjing South Station and about two hours to Nanjing Railway Station. A driving trip takes about three to four hours.
Must-see attractions in Nanjing: Nanjing Niushou Mountain Cultural Tourism Zone, Jiangsu Garden Expo Park, Qixia Temple, The Confucius Temple, Ming Xiaoling, or the Mausoleum of the First Emperor of the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), Linggu Temple Scenic Area and Nanjing Museum
What to eat: Eight Famous Snacks of the Qinhuai River, Salted Duck, Stinky Tofu, Tangbao (steamed dumpling), Shredded Dried-Tofu in Chicken Broth, Lotus Root Stuffed with Rice.