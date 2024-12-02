That winter break can be closer than you think

If you are planning a holiday at this time of the year, there is no need to travel far as the Yangtze River Delta region has plenty to offer, with tourism coupons on offer.

If you are planning a winter holiday, there is no need to travel far as the Yangtze River Delta region has something to offer. There are even tourism experience coupons for expats and foreign travelers! So are you ready? Let's discover cities of Yangzhou, Hangzhou and Taicang this time.

Yangzhou, Jiangsu Province Yangzhou in neighboring Jiangsu Province is known for an array of tourist attractions such as Slender West Lake, Geyuan Garden, one of the top four classical gardens in China, Daming Temple, and Dongguan Street, but the city has much more to offer than just sightseeing in winter.

It boasts a number of hot springs, and there is nothing more soothing than morning tea and a hot spring bath in Yangzhou.

Enjoying morning tea at a local tea house and relaxing in a public bathhouse in the evening is a common leisure activity for locals. The city is also the origin of Huaiyang cuisine, one of China's four major cooking styles. Huaiyang cuisine is known for its fine knife work, delicate flavors and meticulous techniques. This winter, the city has prepared nearly 200 cultural and tourism activities. Among these, Dongguan Street will stage a variety of folk customs activities from December to February. These include lantern shows, hanfu (traditional Chinese attire) displays, tuanshan (round-shaped fan) making, and intangible cultural heritage bazaars and performances. People will also play touhu, an ancient arrow-throwing game popular during the Song Dynasty (960-1279) and cuju (an old Chinese football).

To accelerate the development of inbound tourism and attract foreigners in China and overseas tourists to Yangzhou, the city will distribute "Yangzhou Tourism Experience Vouchers" to citizens of sister cities, embassy staff in China, and tourists on business trips. Catering businesses in the city will also distribute 10 million yuan (US$1.38 million) of coupons to diners. How to get there: It takes just over two hours by high-speed train from Shanghai to Yangzhou East Station. Driving takes about four hours via the Shenhai and Jinghu Highway.

Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province What's your impression of Hangzhou? The famous West Lake Scenic Area, the Lingyin Temple or the Qiandao Lake Scenic Area? Forget all these and here is something different this winter!

The city is cooking up a feast and a food festival this winter with a banquet of river delicacies. More than 600 years ago, Chinese painter Huang Gongwang eulogized the picturesque landscape and idyllic lifestyle along the Fuchun River in "Dwelling in the Fuchun Mountains," deemed an artistic treasure in China.

The area that incorporates Xin'an River, Fuchun River and Qiantang River holds a unique position in the city, forming a Chinese ink painting scroll. Now, it's time not only to appreciate the picturesque scenery of the corridor but also sink your teeth into local fresh delicacies. This season is when river delicacies are at their most succulent. Steamed whitefish, steamed river eel, bream with scallion oil, catfish hot pot, saltwater river shrimp... each restaurant in the "Three Rivers and Both Banks" area has its own signature dishes.

A "Savoring the River Delicacies in the Dwelling in the Fuchun Mountains" activity started in late November, serving a hundred river delicacies dishes. The event showcases the distinctive river delicacies of the area, allowing tourists to learn about the region's the rich culinary culture. Food coupons will be distributed and visitors can also recommend and vote for dishes, selecting the top 10 river delicacies that best represent the "Three Rivers and Both Banks" culture. Your opinion matters! How to get there: It can take just 46 minutes by high-speed train from Shanghai to Hangzhou East Station. Driving takes some three hours via the Hukun Highway.

Taicang, Jiangsu Province If you are a ski enthusiast and don't want to travel far, Taicang is a good option.

Not only is it pretty close to Shanghai, but it has a large ski resort. Foliday Town Taicang Alps Resort, covering 91,000 square meters, is an indoor ski resort which opened last October. It consists of six experience areas: a ski resort, ice and snow park, Club Med resort, Alps Time, Alps Camp, and a light and shadow world, and entry covers food, drinks and entertainment. The ski resort maintains a year-round temperature of minus 1 to 1 degree Celsius, featuring six slopes with varying gradients that simulate those of the Alps for people at different levels to choose from. The snow on the slopes has a depth of 50 centimeters, with the longest slope reaching up to 280 meters. Meanwhile, a mutton culture and tourism season has opened in Shuangfeng Town in Taicang. Traditional Chinese medicine regards mutton as having very warm properties. Therefore, it is commonly consumed during winter. It is also believed to replenish lost energy, and offers nourishment. How to get there: It takes 30 minutes by high-speed train from Shanghai to Taicang South Railway Station or one hour driving.