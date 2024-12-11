Huangpu River cruises now sailing with art and heritage

Among the must-have tourism experiences for travelers to Shanghai, the Huangpu River cruise tours come near the top of the bucket list and now there are more reasons to savor them.

Among the must-have tourism experiences for travelers to Shanghai, the Huangpu River cruise tours obviously come near the top of the bucket list. Over the past few years, the cruises have become the most iconic attraction in Shanghai for tourists to savor the charming and splendid scenery along both banks of the river while sightseeing and dining. Now something new has been added to the thrill!

Ti Gong

The "Great World Performing Arts Cruise Ship" was launched recently, ushering in a new way to explore the splendor of the city and making it the first regular "performing arts"-themed river cruise ship in Shanghai.

In the future, a variety of performing arts will be hosted onboard, including drama parties, cast concerts, idol concerts, ACG performances, and exclusive immersive dramas, combining these with river scenery tours to present a new model of Huangpu River sightseeing.

Ti Gong

The cruise ship's cabin has been transformed into an immersive performance space, and the deck will host open-air parties. Tickets are available on the WeChat mini program of Shanghai Great World and prices vary based on different programs and performances.

Ti Gong

Meanwhile, to lure inbound travelers, China's global travel service provider Trip.com launched a themed Huangpu River cruise ship at Shiliupu Pier on Tuesday night, featuring an intangible cultural heritage exhibition area of Jiangxi Province that integrates display and interactive experience. Traditional crafts such as Jingdezhen's handcrafted porcelain, representative delicacies like Jiujiang tea cakes, and classic operas like Ganju Opera will be showcased. A "ticket exchange" interactive activity will be launched, where passengers can exchange their boarding tickets for cultural tourism "blind boxes," which include tickets to famous scenic spots and hotel stays in Jiangxi and flight and train tickets. Tickets are available on Trip.com.

Ti Gong

On the shore, people can tour bazaars at the nearby Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall after disembarking. This week a grand cultural and creative market is being held, featuring eight exhibition areas and intangible cultural heritage items like Pingyang lacquerware, Wuzhen bamboo weaving, and Longquan sword from neighboring Zhejiang Province. Delicacies like Jiaxing sauced duck and Zhoushan crispy fish are also featured. In addition, there are Pingyang puppet shows, Jinhua Wuju opera and Yueju Opera performances. Gaming areas of blockbuster video games "Black Myth: Wukong" and "White Snake: Afloat" are part of the market.