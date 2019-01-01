Inma: A Spaniard Who Moved to China in 1979

Inma González Puy came to China in 1979 as a student, and has since worked as a cultural attaché, before becoming the director of the Miguel de Cervantes Library in Shanghai.

Born and raised in Barcelona, Puy could be called a "China hand."

"I felt as if it was China, not Spain, where I belonged," she told Shanghai Daily.

She thinks openness and curiosity are a part of Shanghai's DNA.

She's also bewitched by Shanghai's architecture as the city's streets, sometimes, are reminiscent of her hometown.

It's so similar with the sycamore trees and buildings," she said. "It's a really nice city to walk in."